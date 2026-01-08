The No. 5 Oregon Ducks’ Peach Bowl uniforms return to the postseason with a chance to improve on a 2-2 record in a massive showdown against the No. 1 Indiana Hoosiers. Worn for only the fifth postseason game in program history, the Ducks’ iconic road combination also makes history by pairing with the futuristic Generation O style for the first time.

Fans can expect a mix of classic Oregon tradition and cutting-edge design as the Ducks aim to leave their mark with a trip to the National Championship on the line.

Linebacker Jerry Mixon Jr. wears the Oregon Ducks' uniform for the Peach Bowl game against Indiana. | @goducks on X

Oregon Ducks' Peach Bowl Uniforms Make History

The details are what make the green helmet, white jersey and white pant combination unique. Oregon will wear their white "Mighty Oregon" jersey with green and yellow accents, complimented with white pants from "Warp Speed", white gloves and cleats with green detailing, and a shiny green helmet with solid yellow wings.

It's the first time the combination has been worn with Oregon's Generation O uniforms. This marks the 48th-ever wear of the Ducks’ iconic road combination, per graphic designer and uniform cataloguist Jonah Henderson.

This is also the second time ever Oregon used solid yellow wings, with the first time happening this season against James Madison in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon fans mostly rejoiced with the release as Ducks fans embrace more school colors of green and yellow being involved on their head-turning Nike uniforms. The uniforms also offer a big change from the combination that the Ducks wore in their lone loss of the season - a 30-20 loss at Autzen Stadium against the Hoosiers. For that matchup, Oregon wore the black and green "Fly Era" combination.

Oregon Pushes Limit With Uniforms, Branding, Facilities

The Oregon Ducks are synonymous with Nike and cool uniforms.

On a national stage with only four teams left competing in the College Football Playoff, this uniform reinforces the Ducks brand as a uniform innovator and a sports style trendsetter.

The Ducks aren't just pushing boundaries when it comes to uniforms though. Oregon's state-of-the-art facilities are under construction for an expansion that will be a game changer for the Ducks and their recruiting efforts.

In an exclusive interview with reporter Bri Amaranthus, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning revealed his favorite part of the expansion.

“Probably more than anything, just the fact that Oregon continues to prove that we're going to be the best of the best,” Lanning said. “When you get here and you're like, these are unbelievable facilities for our players. We talk about living off the land. And then they find out that it's only gonna get better… There's a lot of benefits to this new building that are going to be really special and directly impact our student athletes.”

The details of the construction includes moving the two outdoor practice fields from their current location. Renderings for the new practice field turned a lot of heads for their futuristic appeal. The new facility size is expected to be a massive 140,000 square feet. The enhancements also include an additional 30,000 square feet of renovations of the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex.

The Ducks home in Eugene is certainly only getting better and better.

Now, Oregon and Lanning must take care of business in their most important game yet of the season.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lanning has guided Oregon to an impressive 48-7 record, achieving double-digit wins in each of his first four seasons. He ranks fourth all-time in wins among Oregon head coaches and has led the Ducks to consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, a Big Ten Championship, and victories in the Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, and Holiday Bowl.

Lanning (87.3 percent) has the second-highest winning percentage in college football, with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti taking the top spot at 88 percent.

The Ducks kick off against the Hoosiers at the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:30p.m. PT.