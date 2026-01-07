Dante Moore Opens Up About Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza

A key storyline in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal between No. 5 Oregon and No. 1 Indiana centers on the quarterbacks and their NFL futures.

For Indiana quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and Oregon starter Dante Moore, their names are constantly linked in 2026 NFL Draft projections as the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to select their newest starting quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick.

Though it's fair to assume a considerable amount of money and pride are on the line for Mendoza and Moore during their rematch at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Moore made sure to tell the press on Tuesday that there's not bad blood between him and the Hoosiers' first ever Heisman.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dante Moore Gives Kudos to Fernando Mendoza

"Yeah, I gotta give Fernando his credit. He's had a hell of a year. He's had some great years. This is our third time playing against each other, played at UCLA, this year, and this is our third time. He's somebody that works his tail off. Very smart quarterback, talented quarterback," Moore said.

That work from Mendoza showed in his season so far with the Hoosiers, as Mendoza clocked in 3,172 yards and 36 touchdowns with 6 interceptions in Indiana's first ever perfect regular season. But for Moore, Mendoza's faith also connects the two leaders.

"But I think the thing I take away from him is he gives the glory to God, through his success, through his accolades, through his wins. He always gives time to glorify God. And that's something I appreciate and respect towards him," Moore said.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hugs Greg Campbell on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after winning the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore Fighting Through the Online Chatter

Though Moore has yet to announce a decision on entering the draft, the online chatter surrounding the two quarterbacks and the Peach Bowl rematch is rampant.

"Yeah, there's going to be all these things going on. I'm human. I see it on social media. But I told myself that I shouldn't be engaged with it, because if I do, I'm thinking about myself and I'm not thinking about the 10 other guys on the field with me. So I gotta make sure I give them my 100 percent love and attention, because without them I wouldn't be in the situation I am now," Moore said.

"So I'm thankful for my teammates, and it's going to be a great game. And when I see Fernando again and we talk after the game, whenever we do, I'm just glad I got to play against him," Moore added.

Most NFL mock drafts have Mendoza and Moore going No.1 and No. 2 if they both end up declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Quarterbacks' Performances in the Playoff

Mendoza put on quite the show in the Hoosiers' first and only game in the playoffs. Against the Alabama Crimson Tide, putting up an 87.5 percent completion rating with 192 yards and three touchdowns despite three sacks. Two of those touchdown passes in the second and third quarter came from throws well over 20 yards.

Meanwhile, Moore finished his most recent playoff game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders with a performance that ebbed and flowed against one of the nation's best defenses. Moore clocked in a 78.8 percent completion rating throwing for 234 yards and pushing through 10 rushing attempts with an overall loss of -12 yards.

Though it is important to note that Moore fought through faster pressure in the pocket than he had all season (with the exception of Indiana). Plus, there were some botched snaps to boot.

Mendoza went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to discuss the upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against the Ducks.

“Beating a great team twice is extremely difficult. They’re star studded on both offense and defense. Draft picks all across the board,” Mendoza said. “Having to play them twice is going to be tough. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

The Ducks face off against the Hoosiers once more to settle the quarterback draft conversation on Friday, Jan. 9 at 4:30p.m. PT.