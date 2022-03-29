Kylee Watson Enters Transfer Portal

Three of Oregon's five 5-star signees from the 2020 class have now entered the transfer portal.

Oregon sophomore forward Kylee Watson announced Monday that she will enter the transfer portal. She posted her decision on Instagram.

"It is hard to put into words the love I have for the University of Oregon and how grateful I am to have had an opportunity to spend two years of my life there," Watson wrote. "This place led me to some truly irreplaceable relationships and memories I will hold dear to my heart forever. I want to show so much gratitude to the university, Coach Graves and the entire coaching staff, and every single person who has impacted my life while I was there. I sincerely thank you.

"With this being said, it is in my best interest to part ways with the University of Oregon and enter the transfer portal. All love always."

Watson arrived to Eugene as one of five 5-star signees in Graves' historic 2020 class. She saw limited action in her freshman season before becoming entrenched as a rotational player in her sophomore season.

She was one of three players to appear in all 32 games for the Ducks. Watson logged 3.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 2021-22 while doubling her minutes per game average to 16.4.

Watson is one of three Ducks to announce their departure from the program Monday, as Nyara Sabally declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft and Sydney Parrish entered the transfer portal.

Two of the five 5-star signees from the 2020 class remain, as Angela Dugalic transferred to UCLA after the 2020-21 season.

Watson's energy on both ends of the floor will be difficult to replace. Graves and his staff will likely need incoming freshmen Kennedy Basham and Grace VanSlooten to take on a much bigger role than expected in 2022 with Watson and Sabally moving on. Sedona Prince will return for one last run, but the Ducks will need some experienced depth behind her.

