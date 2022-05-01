Oregon has secured a commitment from former Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving. Irving announced the move on Twitter.

Irving has three years of eligibility remaining. He entered the transfer portal in April after a stellar freshman year at Minnesota, where he committed as a 4-star recruit from Hillcrest High School in Country Club Hills, Ill. He led the Gophers in all-purpose yards with 966, including 699 rushing (second on team), 73 receiving, and 194 from returns.

Mar'Keise Irving vs. West Virginia © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Irving, nicknamed "Bucky," began the 2021 season primarily as a kick returner and was buried on Minnesota's depth chart until starter Mohamed Ibrahim went down with a season-ending injury. He saw his first touches in a shutout win over Colorado and saw a hefty amount at that with 15 carries for 89 yards.

He was in and out of the rotation for the early part of the Big Ten schedule, but as injuries piled up in the backfield, his role continued to increase. In Weeks 8 and 9 against Maryland and Northwestern, he combined for 215 rushing yards and three touchdowns after recording just 140 yards through the first half of the season.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound back enjoyed his best game of the season in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against West Virginia, when he logged a career-high 129 yards on 19 carries in the Gophers' win.

Irving joins an Oregon backfield that has endured perhaps the most change from last season out of any position group on the roster. Since losing CJ Verdell, Travis Dye, Trey Benson, and Cross Patton this offseason, the Ducks have added Irving, Noah Whittington, Kilohana Haasenritter and Brison Cobbins from the transfer portal, as well as Jordan James on the recruiting trail. Byron Cardwell and Sean Dollars are the lone returners from a year ago.

