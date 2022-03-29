Sydney Parrish Enters Transfer Portal

The former five-star signee is headed out of Eugene.

Oregon sophomore guard Sydney Parrish announced Monday that she is entering the transfer portal. She posted her decision on Twitter, along with a goodbye to the Oregon community.

"Thank you for everything Duck Nation," Parrish wrote. "You will always have a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal, and am excited to see where this next chapter of my career takes me."

Parrish is the first player to announce her intentions to enter the portal this offseason and is the third to depart on Monday, as Nyara Sabally declared for the WNBA Draft and Kylee Watson later joined Parrish in the transfer portal.

Parrish arrived in Eugene in 2020 as one of five five-star prospects in the historic class, and was the highest rated out of them all, per espnW.

The McDonald's All-American played in 23 games (two starts) in her freshman season, averaging 6.0 points per game on 33.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three.

She evolved into an everyday starter for Kelly Graves in year two, starting all 32 games. Parrish put up 8.5 points and 3.3 boards per contest on 38.5% field goal shooting and 35.4% shooting from downtown. She scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a career-high 26 points against Portland, after five such games last year.

Parrish was one of the best three-point shooters on a team that struggled to shoot from downtown consistently. Once again, the Ducks will be tasked with finding shooters via the transfer portal in the offseason.

