Skip to main content

Sydney Parrish Enters Transfer Portal

The former five-star signee is headed out of Eugene.

Oregon sophomore guard Sydney Parrish announced Monday that she is entering the transfer portal. She posted her decision on Twitter, along with a goodbye to the Oregon community.

"Thank you for everything Duck Nation," Parrish wrote. "You will always have a special place in my heart. With that being said, I will be entering my name in the transfer portal, and am excited to see where this next chapter of my career takes me."

Parrish is the first player to announce her intentions to enter the portal this offseason and is the third to depart on Monday, as Nyara Sabally declared for the WNBA Draft and Kylee Watson later joined Parrish in the transfer portal.

Parrish arrived in Eugene in 2020 as one of five five-star prospects in the historic class, and was the highest rated out of them all, per espnW.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
Play
Recruiting

Kylee Watson Enters Transfer Portal

Watson is the third Duck to depart from Oregon on Monday

Ducks Digest
nyara-sabally
Play
Basketball

Nyara Sabally Declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

Sabally thanked the Oregon community in a letter posted to social media

Ducks Digest
Dior Johnson Oregon Visit copy
Play
Recruiting

Dior Johnson Locked In With Oregon Despite Crutchfield Departure

Johnson is widely-viewed as one of the top guards in the entire country

Ducks Digest

The McDonald's All-American played in 23 games (two starts) in her freshman season, averaging 6.0 points per game on 33.6% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. 

She evolved into an everyday starter for Kelly Graves in year two, starting all 32 games. Parrish put up 8.5 points and 3.3 boards per contest on 38.5% field goal shooting and 35.4% shooting from downtown. She scored in double figures 11 times this season, including a career-high 26 points against Portland, after five such games last year. 

Parrish was one of the best three-point shooters on a team that struggled to shoot from downtown consistently. Once again, the Ducks will be tasked with finding shooters via the transfer portal in the offseason.

Join the Community

Follow Dylan on Twitter: @drksportsnews

Subscribe to our free newsletter to get the latest Oregon Ducks news sent to your inbox

Join the discussion on our Forums HERE

More Ducks

kylee-watson-vs-dixie-state
Recruiting

Kylee Watson Enters Transfer Portal

By Dylan Reubenking2 minutes ago
nyara-sabally
Basketball

Nyara Sabally Declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

By Dylan Reubenking1 hour ago
Dior Johnson Oregon Visit copy
Recruiting

Dior Johnson Locked In With Oregon Despite Crutchfield Departure

By Dylan Reubenking1 hour ago
Kayvon Thibodeaux Oregon State
Football

NFL Draft Analyst: Kayvon Thibodeaux's "Effort is Spotty" and "Isn't An Elite Bender"

By Dylan Reubenking3 hours ago
Jaden Rashada Battle Dallas Cropped
Recruiting

Priority Oregon Target Jaden Rashada Will Return to Eugene for Spring Game

By Max Torres4 hours ago
Tony Mitchell
Recruiting

Oregon Makes the Latest Cut for 5-Star CB Tony Mitchell

By Max Torres7 hours ago
Ducks Dish Podcast Logo
Podcast

PODCAST: Early Enrollees Give Ducks Influx of Talent as Spring Ball Resumes

By Max Torres8 hours ago
Autzen Stadium Broad
Football

Multiple Early Enrollees Joining Oregon as Spring Practice Resumes

By Max TorresMar 27, 2022
Member Exclusive