The Latest Intel on Toriano Pride Heading Into  Oregon Official Visit

Pride is fresh off an official visit to Ohio State and certain schools are standing out.

The big names keep flooding into Eugene as recruits travel around the country to kick off both official and unofficial visits.

Toriano Pride, one of the premier cornerbacks in the country, heads to Eugene Monday morning for his official visit with Oregon. He visited Ohio State over the weekend and spoke with Ducks Digest about where things stand with the Ducks heading into the visit.

The 5-foot-11, 184-pound cornerback from St. Louis says he hears from Oregon "a lot" and is mainly talking to Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance and Head Coach Mario Cristobal.

"They're just real excited to get me up there," Pride said of the Oregon staff. "That's one thing they haven't really been able to do. They’re excited to get me up there now that it's open."

"He's just real, real genuine, we have a really good relationship it's not even like recruiting no more, I can relate a lot to him," he said of Chance.

"I really like him, he's real chill, real mellow and he's always happy to see you. I really like his vibe," Pride said in describing his interactions with Mario Cristobal.

Aside from great relationships with the Oregon coaching staff, what's standing out most heading into the visit?

"Probably what Coach Chance told me, just the opportunity to play up there. It means a lot," he said of the opportunity to play for the Ducks. "I've always liked Oregon as a kid. Just playing there, that’s a top team in the Pac-12-- they're real successful, being able to play as early as possible."

The Ducks had a historic 2021 NFL Draft, and saw a program record four defensive selected, adding to the intrigue for the Adidas All-American.

"I take a lot from that," Pride said. "It shows that Coach Chance knows how to develop people. Knows how to develop his DBs."

A busy first week of visits saw him take trips to his home-state Tigers at Missouri and BIG 10 champion Ohio State. He offered up impressions from his trip to see the Buckeyes.

"It was fun, it was real good. I got to meet the players, hang out with them, meet the coaches finally," Pride told Ducks Digest.

He got to meet players like 5-star WR commit OSU commit Caleb Burton, cornerback commit Jyaire Brown, and quarterback commit Quinn Ewers. The vibe he got from the Buckeyes' staff is one the Oregon staff will look to match.

"It was good, they really showed that you’re a priority and they want you," Pride said.

How did they express that?

"Showing me film, talking to me, based off the time of us building this relationship for a year and a half they’ve always made me feel like a priority with how consistent they are with me."

Pride holds 27 offers and released a top seven in March that included Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Auburn, Missouri and Georgia. As he heads into his third trip to kick off June, a select group is recruiting him the hardest and could be separating themselves from the pack.

"Clemson, Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia and Missouri."

The visits won't slow down after checking out the Ducks, as he's slated for an official visit to Clemson, an unofficial to Arkansas, and an official visit to Georgia on June 21-23 before wrapping up the month of June with an official visit to Auburn.

He knows what he'll be evaluating as he takes his trips.

"Just getting a really good vibe, my parents liking it and me liking it," he said. "Talking to some of the players that are currently there and getting their perspective on why they chose a school."

Pride plans to commit this month and will enroll at the school he chooses.

