Hullaby Recaps Oregon Official Visit: 'I wish I could've stayed longer'

Hullaby was joined by both of his parents and got to meet his future position coach Marcel Yates.

Oregon safety commit Landon Hullaby was one of biggest names in Eugene this weekend, taking his official visit to check out his future home and the Ducks football program. He made the trip out from Mansfield, Texas, with his parents and spent time peer recruiting other Oregon targets that were also in town.

Ducks Digest caught up with the 4-star safety to learn about what made the visit so special for him.

Hullaby has been committed to the Ducks since February, and said the visit confirmed everything the staff had been telling him since the day they offered the Mansfield Timberview product over a year ago.

"I had been Zooming with Oregon for a while ever since they first offered me," Hullaby said. "It was real genuine relationships with all the coaches and a good family environment. Going up this weekend proved what they were saying."

After being restricted to a phone or laptop for much of his recruitment, he listed off a myriad of items that stood out.

"I haven’t been on a visit in a while-- the photo shoot, campus, going around Eugene, meeting the coaches, meeting some of the players, some of the students too--it was great," he said.

When asked which part of the trip was his favorite, Hullaby struggled to single out an individual aspect.

"Everything. I can’t even pick a favorite, I really enjoyed it, I loved it. I wish I could've stayed longer," he told Ducks Digest.

Oregon safety Verone McKinley, also a native of Texas, hosted him on the trip. Previous conversations between the two were part of what led Hullaby to committing in the first place.

"I had talked to him before I committed, that was a key part of my commitment," he said. "We had some conversations and I spent some good time around him."

The 6-foot, 190-pound prospect also had the opportunity to meet the face of the Oregon defense, Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"He was a great dude. I really loved his energy and my parents did too. He’s a good dude."

As for coaches, Hullaby spent much of his time with new Secondary Coach Marcel Yates, along with Defensive Graduate Assistant Jalen Ortiz and Cornerbacks Coach Rod Chance.

Yates had established a prior relationship with the safety when he recruited him while at Cal.

"It's crazy because he had offered me while he was at Cal. Once he went to Oregon it was perfect timing.

"Just really sitting down and talking with him this weekend--he’s really beyond football, he told me a lot. I really mess with him," Hullaby said of his future position coach.

Hullaby is one of two safeties committed to Oregon, with the other being Portland's Trejon Williams from Jefferson High. Williams was in town on an unofficial and the two were able to spend some time together.

"Yeah thats my guy," Hullaby said of Williams. "We FaceTime pretty often, asking each other how we're doing. I got to see him this weekend."

Hullaby was one of four prospects from Texas, including elite cornerback Terrance Brooks and offensive lineman Cam Williams. He says he's recruiting Williams heavily to join him in Eugene.

"We definitely trying to get him," Hullaby said. "Another Dallas dude, we’re working on that. We’re gonna get him."

What exactly is he pitching to other recruits?

"I'm just keeping it real with them about my experience. They (Oregon staff) mean everything they say and they can prove it," Hullaby said. "I just tell them about how big of a platform Oregon is with Nike. Everything that comes with it is a great experience."

Clearly the visit left a major impression on the Oregon commit. So much so in fact, that he won't be visiting any other schools moving forward.

"I'm not taking any more visits. I plan on coming to a couple games in the fall to check everything out again. Maybe the Arizona game, I think that's the first conference game."

Looking ahead, Hullaby tells me that he plans to graduate and enroll early.

More from Ducks Digest

New Oregon DL commit Sir Mells breaks down Oregon decision

Oregon OL target Cam Williams nearing a decision

WATCH-Oregon WBB commit Jennah Isai Details Oregon commitment

Sedona Prince selected to USA AmeriCup Team

Stay connected with Ducks Digest on Social Media

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com