Elite West Coast OL Places Oregon in Top 12

The Ducks continue looking for big bodies in the trenches for the 2022 class and Conerly is in a class all his own.

5-star (0.9896 on 247Sports Composite) offensive lineman Joshua Conerly Jr. placed Oregon in his top 12 Tuesday. The other schools to make the list include: Alabama, Auburn, Washington, Cal, Stanford, Arizona State, USC, UCLA, Michigan, Texas, and Oklahoma.

He announced his new list on Twitter.

Conerly is a massive talent out of the West Coast, playing his high school football at Seattle's Rainier Beach High School. He is a 6'5", 275-pound prospect that plays both offensive and defensive tackle at the high school level.

Conerly is an Adidas All-American and cut his list of 28 offers down to just 12. Tuesday's news is significant for a variety of reasons.

Read more: Oregon football 2022 recruiting hot board

Conerly is from the state of Washington, a state that has started to more produce high-end talent on a more consistent basis. See 5-star defensive end JT Tuimoloau and 5-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (enrolled at Ohio State).

Oregon is also in the running for Malik Agbo, a high-end offensive tackle from Federal Way, Washington that placed Oregon in his top 12 last month. The Ducks have one offensive lineman committed in their 2022 class in 3-star OT Percy Lewis.

If the Ducks were to land Conerly, not only would they be adding a major talent to strengthen their trenches, they'd also be keeping that talent away from the hometown Huskies, along with the rest of the Pac-12.

Conerly is rated the top prospect in the state of Washington and the No. 2 offensive tackle in the country.

He has taken a visit to Eugene before, in October 2019. The Ducks offered shortly thereafter and were the third school to jump in the boat.

WATCH JOSHUA CONERLY JR. HIGHLIGHTS HERE

More from Ducks Digest

[Basketball]: Angela Dugalic intends to transfer to UCLA

[Basketball] Dana Altman struck gold with commitment of Rivaldo Soares

[Pro Ducks]: Jevon Holland Dolphins jersey number revealed

Stay locked into Ducks Digest and don't miss a beat of our future Oregon Ducks coverage. Also be sure to like and follow us on social media to get the latest news and updates.

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Follow Max on Facebook: @mtorresports

Follow Ducks Digest on Twitter: @Ducksdigest

Like and follow Ducks Digest on Facebook: @DucksDigest

Subscribe to Ducks Digest on YouTube: @DucksDigest

Find more Oregon Ducks content at Ducksdigest.com