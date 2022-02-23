UCLA LB Transfer Mitchell Agude Places Oregon in Top Schools

Agude was an All-Pac-12 Second Team selection in 2021 and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Former UCLA linebacker Mitchell Agude has announced his top four schools, and Oregon has made the cut. He also included Washington, Miami, and Tennessee.

Agude entered the transfer portal on Feb. 16 following two seasons in Westwood. He has one year of eligibility remaining, as he transferred to UCLA from Riverside Community College.

He had originally declared his intentions to return to UCLA for the 2022 season on Jan. 20 as the deadline to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft had subsided. Instead, he entered the transfer portal to find a new home for his final year of college football.

He was impressive in his short stint at UCLA, leading the team with nine tackles for loss in his debut season in 2020. He started in five games, including against Oregon where he recorded a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

He finished the season with 24 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a pass breakup.

He blossomed into one of the Pac-12's best linebackers in year two, seeing action in all 12 games and starting in 10. Agude tied the Pac-12 lead with four forced fumbles. He finished third on the team with 54 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss, while also recording two sacks and three pass breakups.

Over the past two seasons, Agude has forced more fumbles than anyone in the Pac-12. He recorded four forced fumbles in the Bruins' first two games of 2021, but injuries held him back in the middle of the season.

If Oregon can land Agude, he would be a top candidate to start as an outside linebacker. One of the Ducks' biggest question marks entering 2022 is how they will replace the production off the edge from Kayvon Thibodeaux. DJ Johnson, Bradyn Swinson, and Brandon Dorlus are some of the top in-house candidates, and Agude would give them a two-year starter in the Pac-12 who is one of the best turnover creators in the country.

The Bruins will now have to replace nine defensive starters in 2022 with Agude's departure. Chip Kelly hired Bill McGovern to lead the brand new defense in Westwood that now must replace one of its best edge rushers.

