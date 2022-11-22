Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds

The Ducks managed to surpass the Utah Utes last weekend in a thriller game that came down to the wire.

Oregon now sits at 9-2, 7-1 Pac-12 and has moved to No. 10 in latest AP Poll rankings. No. 22 Oregon State is 8-3, 5-3 in Pac-12 play.

Oregon State is a good enough team to give the Ducks some trouble while also having home field advantage on their side.

We're here to keep you up to date on the latest betting odds for this weekend's matchup.

No. 10 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 7-1 Pac-12) vs. No. 22 Oregon State Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12)

SI Sportsbooks odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3 (-118) | Oregon State +3 (-110)

Money line: Oregon -161 | Oregon State +125

Point Total: 56.5 | Over -110 | Under -118

Fan Duel odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3.5 (-105) | Oregon State +3.5 (-115)

Money line: Oregon -166 | Oregon State +138

Point Total: 56.5 | Over -114 | Under -106

Draft Kings odds

Point Spread: Oregon -3 (-115) | Oregon State +3 (-105)

Money line: Oregon -155 | Oregon State +135

Point Total: 56.5 | Over -110 | Under -110

READ MORE: Dante Moore Reaffirms Commitment to Oregon

All three sports books have chosen the Ducks to win on the road in Corvallis against the Beavers. It is rivalry week all throughout college football and anything is to be expected when these two teams face off.

It was the Ducks who defeated the Beavers at home last season 38-29 but the Beavers won 41-38 the last time this game was in Corvallis. Oregon State has shown signs that they're not an average team and can be competitive against anyone-- keeping it close against teams like USC and Washington this season.

The Ducks will wrap their regular season up this weekend on the road in hopes of punching their ticket to the Pac-12 championship where they could face an impressive USC team.

READ MORE: Fox Crader commits to Oregon

Join the Community

Follow Josh on Twitter: @Josh_Parker04

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE