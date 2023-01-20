Xavier Jordan Leaves Oregon Visit With Dream Offer From the Ducks

You can never have too many playmakers in your offense and Junior Adams is attacking the recruiting trail in 2024. One of his most recent offers went out to Xavier Jordan out of Los Angeles (Calif.) Cathedral High School, who was on campus last weekend for a visit.

Jordan spoke with Ducks Digest about the trip and the latest in his recruitment.

He knew he was in for a special experience from the moment he stepped off the plane at the Eugene airport.

"The one thing that I won't forget about Eugene is just getting off the plane, just smelling that fresh air is so welcoming. I like that," he said. "I'm a nature guy, so just driving from the airport, seeing the trees and the lakes. Seeing all that, I like it for sure."

READ MORE: Oregon Football recruiting visitor list Jan. 20-22

Making a return trip after visiting in April, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound wideout got to connect with wide receivers coach Junior Adams and Dan Lanning, who excelled at creating a family feel.

His admiration for the Oregon program dates back to his childhood, but he's beginning to look at the school in a different light.

"It for sure felt like a family. I love that," Jordan said. "Oregon is my dream school. I just grew up liking Oregon. Of course as a kid it was the uniforms, but actually going there and just really getting into the football world I really like it still.

"I like how everything's like a family. No one's left out. Everyone is a family. It's really family-oriented."

He's searching for that family feel, and one way the Ducks create that is by forming strong bonds with their recruits.

READ MORE: Big-time 2024 LB Brayden Platt breaks down Oregon Visit

The Los Angeles product shed more light on what makes the Ducks' staff special in his eyes.

On Dan Lanning

"He's just so hype. His energy is just so uplifting. I could for sure play with a coach like that. For sure no doubt."

On Junior Adams

"He's real laid back and that's what I like. He's not one of them coaches who'll be up talking. He's watch now and talk later type dude and that's what I like about him. He's himself."

Jordan was joined on the trip by his family, and making them feel comfortable could go a long way for the Ducks.

"I like that my Mom liked it. That's what I liked. That's the takeaway. They all connected with my little brother. I liked how my Mom liked it and whatever my Mom likes that's what I like too."

Oregon has themselves in a great position following the trip and Jordan spoke about where he stands with the Ducks.

"Me and Coach Dan Lanning, we connected very well," he said. "I liked the offensive coordinator too. Everything about 'em is just so cool. I can really see myself playing for them without a doubt."

After his most recent trip to Eugene Jordan plans to be very active on the recruiting trail, but he'll also be running sprint events and jumping for the Cathedral track and field team this spring.

"I'm planning on going to Colorado, Washington, a lot of other schools. Texas, Miami, Florida, I want to go to North Carolina too."

With recent offers coming from Oregon, San Jose State and Utah, he's focused on enjoying his recruitment.

"I'm enjoying this process because you only get this process about one time. I'm just just gonna take it all in and soak it all up."

He's hearing the most from Washington State, Colorado, Oregon and San Jose State, but added that every school that's offered him has been in contact.

As he focuses on the 7-on-7 circuit and track, he's in no hurry to make his college commitment.

"I really haven't thought about it cause of course Oregon is gonna be at the top or whatever. You never know, there might be another school out there. I just want to enjoy the process, take it all in before I make a decision. I don't plan on getting into the portal. Whatever school I go to I plan on staying there for all four years."

READ MORE: Oregon WR Isaah Crocker enters transfer portal

Join the Community

Follow Max on Twitter: @mtorressports

Subscribe to our FREE newsletter to have the latest Oregon Ducks news sent directly to your inbox

Join the discussion on our forums HERE