Key Things to Know About Oregon Softball Ahead of Eugene Regional

Oregon Ducks softball is back in the postseason with a home-field advantage once again.

For the second straight season, Oregon will host an NCAA Regional at Jane Sanders Stadium after earning the No. 14 overall seed in the 2026 NCAA Softball Tournament. The Ducks enter the postseason with a 40-12 overall record after tying for second place in the Big Ten standings and are now looking to make another run to the super regional round and potentially back to the Women’s College World Series.

Oregon’s Emma Cox, right, celebrates her home run against Washington at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 18, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Eugene Regional field includes Mississippi State, Saint Mary's and Idaho State.

“It's something we never, ever will take for granted,” said Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi. “It's just the best thing in the world.”

Last season, Oregon hosted both a regional and super regional in Eugene before advancing to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series. Now, the Ducks are hoping history repeats itself.

Eugene Regional Schedule, TV Info And How To Watch

Oregon utility Elon Butler makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday, May 15:

Mississippi State vs. Saint Mary’s — 4:30 p.m. PT (ESPN+)

Oregon vs. Idaho State — 7 p.m. PT (ESPNU)

Saturday, May 16:

Game 3 — Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 — 2 p.m. PT

Game 4 — Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 — 4:30 p.m. PT

Game 5 — Winner of Game 4 vs. Loser of Game 3 — 7 p.m. PT

Sunday, May 17:

Game 6 — Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 5 — 4:30 p.m. PT

Game 7 (if necessary) — 7 p.m. PT

Fans can watch regional action across ESPN platforms, with Oregon’s opening-round matchup against Idaho State airing on ESPNU.

Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi, left, greets players as the Oregon Ducks host the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 27, 2026, as part of the Oregon Classic at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jane Sanders Stadium Gives Oregon a Major Advantage

Hosting once again could be a massive factor for Oregon.

Although Jane Sanders Stadium officially seats around 1,500 fans, Oregon averaged more than 2,000 fans during postseason play last year.

Oregon players celebrate as the Ducks defeat Washington 5-4 in the second game of their weekend series at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 18, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks have consistently played some of their best softball in Eugene and now avoid early postseason travel while competing in familiar conditions. The Ducks have just lost two games at home all season and are 21-2 at Jane Sanders Stadium.

Oregon is riding a two-game losing streak after falling to a No. 5 UCLA squad in Los Angeles on May 3 and then losing to Wisconsin most recently in the Big Ten Tournament. But being back at home may be just what the Ducks need to snap their recent skid and build momentum at the most crucial point in the season.

Why Mississippi State Could be Oregon’s Biggest Challenge

While Oregon enters as the regional’s top seed, Mississippi State may be the Ducks’ toughest matchup.

The Bulldogs spent the entire season battling through SEC competition and arrived in Eugene with one of the nation’s strongest pitching staffs. Mississippi State set a program record with 468 strikeouts this season while holding conference opponents to a .225 batting average.

Mississippi State's Jessie Blaine hugs teammates after hitting a home run during a game in the Lubbock Regional of the 2025 NCAA softball tournament, Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Rocky Johnson Field. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bulldogs also bring plenty of offensive firepower. Kiarra Sells and Nadia Barbary have combined for 26 home runs.

Even with a 9-15 SEC record, Mississippi State owns a top-20 RPI thanks to one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Ducks Looking to Return to the Super Regional

Oregon catcher Emma Cox makes contact as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks enter the tournament as one of seven Big Ten teams selected for the NCAA Tournament alongside UCLA, Nebraska, Indiana, Washington, Michigan and Wisconsin.

The Ducks are also beginning to draw national attention in betting markets. DraftKings listed Oregon at +6500 to win the Women’s College World Series, while ESPN BET placed the Ducks among the top overall contenders entering tournament play.

Now, with another regional set to begin at Jane Sanders Stadium, Oregon has a chance to once again defend home field and continue its push back toward Oklahoma City.

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