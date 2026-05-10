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Oregon Softball’s NCAA Tournament Fate Comes Into Focus on Selection Sunday

It's Selection Sunday, and the Oregon Ducks are awaiting their placement in the NCAA Softball Tournament.
Caden Handwork|
Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein throws against Iowa at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 5, 2026
Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein throws against Iowa at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene April 5, 2026 | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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After falling to the Wisconsin Badgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in College Park, Maryland, on Thursday, Selection Sunday has arrived, and the Oregon Ducks softball team awaits their placement in this year's bracket.

Despite the loss to the Badgers, Oregon remains one of the top teams in the Big Ten. During the regular season, the Ducks finished second in the Big Ten behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who won both the regular season and tournament championship. 

Oregon Ducks College Softball Big Ten Tournament Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Tournament Nebraska Cornhuskers UCLA Bruins
Oregon infielder Taryn Ho celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon holds a 40-12 overall record and went 20-4 in Big Ten play during the regular season. Last season, after falling in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals to the Michigan Wolverines, the Ducks still earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they hosted the Eugene Regional.

Predicting Oregon to Host Eugene Regional

Oregon Ducks College Softball Big Ten Tournament Women's College World Series Nebraska Cornhuskers UCLA Bruins
Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one of the top teams in college softball, Oregon hopes they have a strong enough resume to host a regional in Eugene and make a run at its second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The top 16 seeds in the tournament host a regional, and despite falling to the Badgers, Oregon is likely to still be among the teams to host a regional.

Several other Big Ten teams, in addition to the Ducks, are also projected to host regionals, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers and UCLA Bruins. All three teams were top-three seeds in the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers defeated the Bruins 7-2 in the tournament final on Saturday.  

Why Oregon Has the Talent to Make a Deep Tourament Run

Oregon Ducks College Softball Big Ten Tournament Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Tournament Lyndsey Grein pitchers
Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Liberty Flames in game two of an NCAA Super Regional at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on May 24, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has the firepower to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament this season. Several talented pitchers and hitters for Oregon are looking to fuel the Ducks to their second consecutive Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City at Devon Park. 

Despite her struggles against the Badgers on Thursday, Oregon right-handed pitcher Lyndsey Grein is one of the top pitchers in college softball. This season for the Ducks, Grein has recorded 195 strikeouts and is 23-6. 

Throughout the 2026 season, Oregon has also been led by the hitting of utility players Elon Butler and Amari Harper, who both have recorded over 15 home runs this year for the Ducks. Butler leads the team with a batting average of .413, and in addition to her team-leading 18 home runs, she has also recorded 66 hits and 65 runs in 160 at-bats.

Oregon Ducks College Softball Big Ten Elon Butler Amari Harper Lyndsey Grien Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Tournament seeding
Oregon’s Elon Butler celebrates scoring the winning run against Penn State in the seventh inning at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene March 15, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Harper and Butler played a role for the Ducks offensively in their 11-9 Big Ten quarterfinal loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday in College Park. 

In their appearance in the Women’s College World Series last season, the Ducks won one elimination game against the Ole Miss Rebels before falling to the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners, losing by three runs or less in both games. Can Oregon make a deeper run if they this season’s Women’s College World Series? Only time will tell. 

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Published | Modified
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

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