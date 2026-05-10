Oregon Softball’s NCAA Tournament Fate Comes Into Focus on Selection Sunday

After falling to the Wisconsin Badgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament in College Park, Maryland, on Thursday, Selection Sunday has arrived, and the Oregon Ducks softball team awaits their placement in this year's bracket.

Despite the loss to the Badgers, Oregon remains one of the top teams in the Big Ten. During the regular season, the Ducks finished second in the Big Ten behind the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who won both the regular season and tournament championship.

Oregon infielder Taryn Ho celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon holds a 40-12 overall record and went 20-4 in Big Ten play during the regular season. Last season, after falling in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals to the Michigan Wolverines, the Ducks still earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament as they hosted the Eugene Regional.

Predicting Oregon to Host Eugene Regional

Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As one of the top teams in college softball, Oregon hopes they have a strong enough resume to host a regional in Eugene and make a run at its second consecutive appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The top 16 seeds in the tournament host a regional, and despite falling to the Badgers, Oregon is likely to still be among the teams to host a regional.

Several other Big Ten teams, in addition to the Ducks, are also projected to host regionals, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers and UCLA Bruins. All three teams were top-three seeds in the Big Ten Tournament. The Cornhuskers defeated the Bruins 7-2 in the tournament final on Saturday.

Why Oregon Has the Talent to Make a Deep Tourament Run

Oregon pitcher Lyndsey Grein celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Liberty Flames in game two of an NCAA Super Regional at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene on May 24, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon has the firepower to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament this season. Several talented pitchers and hitters for Oregon are looking to fuel the Ducks to their second consecutive Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City at Devon Park.

Despite her struggles against the Badgers on Thursday, Oregon right-handed pitcher Lyndsey Grein is one of the top pitchers in college softball. This season for the Ducks, Grein has recorded 195 strikeouts and is 23-6.

Throughout the 2026 season, Oregon has also been led by the hitting of utility players Elon Butler and Amari Harper, who both have recorded over 15 home runs this year for the Ducks. Butler leads the team with a batting average of .413, and in addition to her team-leading 18 home runs, she has also recorded 66 hits and 65 runs in 160 at-bats.

Oregon’s Elon Butler celebrates scoring the winning run against Penn State in the seventh inning at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene March 15, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Both Harper and Butler played a role for the Ducks offensively in their 11-9 Big Ten quarterfinal loss to the Wisconsin Badgers on Thursday in College Park.

In their appearance in the Women’s College World Series last season, the Ducks won one elimination game against the Ole Miss Rebels before falling to the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners, losing by three runs or less in both games. Can Oregon make a deeper run if they this season’s Women’s College World Series? Only time will tell.

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