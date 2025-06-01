LIVE Score Updates: Oregon Ducks vs. Oklahoma Sooners Softball, Elimination Game
The Oregon Ducks face elimination in the Women's College World Series for another night, and this time the Ducks will face the Oklahoma Sooners out of the SEC. Both Oregon and Oklahoma have one loss, meaning the loser of Sunday night's matchup will be sent home while the winner stays alive to face Texas Tech.
The Ducks and the Sooners are set to square off at 4:12 p.m. PT from Devon Park in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Oklahoma is starting Kierston Deal, while Oregon pitcher Elise Sokolsky will start for the Ducks.
This article will be updated live throughout the game
After falling to UCLA in the first round of the WCWS, Oregon's softball team beat Ole Miss in walk-off fashion and avoided elimination. The Ducks held a three-run lead early against the Rebels, but Ole Miss stormed back to tie the game in the 7th inning.
Oregon's ace pitcher Lyndsey Grein pitched 9.1 innings and threw 96 pitches in the win over Ole Miss. Ducks pitcher Elise Sokolsky has made relief appearances in both games of Oregon's run in the Women's College World Series, and she gets the nod on Sunday.
The Ducks offense was stifled by UCLA pitcher Kaitlyn Terry, who limited Oregon to two runs over seven innings. Against Ole Miss, Oregon's bats came up with six runs while taking advantage of some errors by the Rebels defense. The Ducks have one of the highest scoring offenses in the nation, but will they be able to perform against Oklahoma?
The Sooners have an ace of their own in Sam Landry, who shut down the Tennessee Volunteers in her first game of this year's WCWS. Landry allowed one earned run over seven innings, a complete game. In Oklahoma's loss to Texas, Landry pitched six innings and allowed three earned runs, but the Sooners offense was unable to take advantage.
As a result, Oklahoma meets Oregon in the loser's bracket. The Sooners' program carries a championship pedigree under the leadership of coach Patty Gasso. The Sooners have won the last four national titles in softball.
Ducks coach Melyssa Lombardi spent years with Oklahoma's program, including her time as a player, and she won four championships herself with the Sooners. Now, Lombardi is set to face her former program as she builds one of her own in Oregon.
“It’s a celebration. She has been with me for over 20 years. Like a sister to me. (Oregon assistant coach) Sydney Romero is one of my all time favorites. (Ducks assissant coach) Sam Marder worked with us. We know them very well. It’s going to be a battle. We’re both fighting for our teams," Gasso said before the game against the Ducks. "But at the same time, there’s absolute mutual respect, which feels good in this game. To feel like you can feel that way against a team that you’re playing against."
"I already know it’s going to be done professionally and the right way. That means a lot to me. If it’s not going to be us, I want it to be them. I’ll say that very clearly and out loud. They’ve lived in our program. And their program I think might mimic us a little bit by the way she’s coaching but I take that as a complete honor," Gasso continued.