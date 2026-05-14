Oregon Softball's Women's College World Series Betting Odds Before NCAA Tournament

For the second consecutive season, the Oregon Ducks Softball team is set to host an NCAA Tournament Regional in Eugene at Jane Sanders Stadium as they aim to get back to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

Oregon is scheduled to open up the tournament on Friday night against the Idaho State Bengals, and is also in a regional that features the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Oregon utility player Amari Harper makes a catch for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Stetson Hatters on Feb. 27, 2026, as part of the Oregon Classic at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon enters the tournament with a 40-12 overall record and is 20-4 in Big Ten play. In the Big Ten Tournament, the Ducks were the No. 2 seed before falling to the No. 7-seeded Wisconsin Badgers 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

It was the second consecutive year that Oregon fell in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, but the Ducks look to make a run at the Women's College World Series. Last season, Oregon fell to the Michigan Wolverines as the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals before making the Women's College World Series.

Ahead of Oregon’s tournament opener, here’s a look at the Ducks' updated betting odds to reach the Women's College World Series for the 10th time and win their first national championship in program history.

Oregon's National Championship Odds Entering NCAA Tournament

Oregon infielder Katie Flannery throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to the latest betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ducks are at +6500 odds tied with the Duke Blue Devils to win the national championship this season. The Oklahoma Sooners currently have the best odds to win the national title at +200.

Two Big Ten teams rank ahead of the Ducks with better odds to win the national championship: the Nebraska Cornhuskers (+800) and the UCLA Bruins (+2200). The Cornhuskers are one of college softball’s top teams, winning both the Big Ten regular season and tournament titles.

During the regular season, the Ducks didn’t face the Cornhuskers, but they did play the UCLA Bruins. The Ducks won their road series against the UCLA Bruins in Los Angeles to wrap up the regular season.

Why Big Ten Could Have Three Teams Make WCWS

Oregon huddles on the mound as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon, UCLA, and Nebraska are all teams with potential to represent the Big Ten in the Women's College World Series. All three could earn a bid without playing each other in the Super Regionals, so multiple Big Ten teams could be in Oklahoma City for the WCWS.

Having all three teams in Oklahoma City for the WCWS would be great for the Big Ten, as Michigan was the last original Big Ten squad to win a national championship in 2005. UCLA won in 2019, but was still a part of the Pac-12 with Oregon.

Oregon’s tournament opener against Idaho State is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT on Friday from Jane Sanders Stadium, with the game broadcast on ESPNU.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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