Oregon vs. Wisconsin in Big Ten Softball Tournament: Live Score Updates

This article will be updated live with key plays throughout the game.

PREVIEW

Oregon infielder Taryn Ho celebrates a strikeout as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks are set to open up the Big Ten Tournament against the Wisconsin Badgers in College Park, Maryland, on Thursday. The Ducks are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, earning a bye to the quarterfinals after an impressive regular season in which they finished at 40-11 overall and went 20-4 in Big Ten play.

The Badgers, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, defeated the No. 10-seeded Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday with a 4-3 win on a walk-off single by sophomore infielder Hannah Conger. The Badgers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Boilermakers. During the regular season, the Badgers and Ducks did not face each other, as Thursday’s quarterfinal matchup will be their first meeting of the year.

The Badgers finished with a 31-16 overall record in the regular season, including going 14-10 in Big Ten play. In addition to Conger, a player to watch for the Badgers as they aim to upset the Ducks is junior catcher and third baseman Hilary Blomberg, who leads the team with 14 home runs this season.

The Ducks enter the tournament winners of four of their last six games, including series wins over the UCLA Bruins and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Oregon was the No. 1 seed in last year’s tournament after winning the Big Ten regular-season title and is hoping for a stronger showing this time around and to make a run at the title.

Oregon softball coach Melyssa Lombardi, center, gives her team last-minute instructions before their game against Penn State at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene March 15, 2026. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks fell to the Michigan Wolverines, getting shut out 5-0 in the quarterfinals. That Wolverines squad went on a remarkable run as the No. 8 seed, winning the tournament by beating the Bruins in the title game.

Ahead of Thursday’s quarterfinal matchups against the Badgers, players to watch for the Ducks include senior utility players Elon Butler and Amari Harper, who were the top leaders for Oregon during the regular season.

Butler and Harper were among the Ducks' home run leaders during the regular season. Butler led the Ducks with 17 home runs, while Harper had 15. Butler and Harper both played a critical role in the Ducks winning 40-plus games for the second consecutive season.

The Ducks aim to return to the NCAA Women's College World Series, where they went 1-2, with a win over the Ole Miss Rebels and losses to the UCLA Bruins and Oklahoma Sooners.

How to Watch

Oregon infielder Katie Flannery throws to first for an out as the Oregon Ducks host the Ohio State Buckeyes on April 24, 2026, at Jane Sanders Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon is scheduled to take on Wisconsin on Thursday, with first pitch from Maryland Softball Stadium in College Park at 1:30 p.m. PT. The game broadcast is on the Big Ten Network.

The Ducks are fresh off a road series win over the UCLA Bruins, who they could potentially play in the semifinals. The Bruins are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and face the No. 11-seeded Penn State Nittany Lions in their quarterfinal matchup set to start following Oregon’s matchup.

In the three-game road series against the Bruins, Oregon earned two impressive victories to open before dropping the third game 11-3.

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