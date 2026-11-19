STATE COLLEGE | Penn State men’s basketball survived a significant scare from IU Indy on Wednesday night, as the Jaguars’ athletic roster forced the Nittany Lions out of sorts while exposing a weakness.

Teams that are smaller but faster could see success against Penn State in future games. IU Indy pressed often, ran an up-tempo offense and used an 11-man rotation. All of that gave the Jaguars a chance at an upset bid, but the Nittany Lions held on for an 81-74 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.

“They're a good team, and their style of play is extreme,” Penn State coach Mike Rhoades said. “It's a little bit of an outlier for most of college basketball. I was really proud of our guys, their mental toughness, especially down the stretch. We executed enough to win the game.”

IU Indy led by as many as 11 points in the first half, but the Nittany Lions (5-1) rallied. Center Ivan Jurić recorded his sixth consecutive double-double with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds. Jurić’s high-end play is becoming routine, so here’s what we learned from Penn State’s latest performance that improved the team's home record to 5-0.

The latest on Penn State point guards

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Dasonte Bowen (5) defends Mercyhurst Lakers guard Geoff Sprouse (12) at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rhoades called point guard Dasonte Bowen a “floor general.” Bowen had 17 points, five assists and four rebounds and played his best game yet for the Nittany Lions.

“I thought he played a very good floor game, except for that one pass in the post to try to bat an angle to Ivan,” Rhoades said. "I thought he did a really good job running a floor game against a team like this.”

Bowen’s performance followed the news that Penn State is reportedly adding some help at point guard. Serbia native Savo Drezgic committed to the team Tuesday and will join the team over winter break, according to DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony.

Since Drezgic hasn’t officially signed with the program yet, Rhoades couldn’t talk about him because of NCAA rules. But Rhoades discussed recruiting broadly, noting the type of deadlines he faces when it comes to recruiting.

"No such thing,” Rhoades said. “You got to recruit all the time. You got to recruit the players in your program. Got to recruit the players you'd like to have in your program. If they say no, you move on to the next one."

Drezgic, 20, is a unique roster addition because it’s set to happen in the middle of the season. Point guard was a weakness for the Nittany Lions at the start of this season, but Drezgic will likely help. Givony wrote on X that Drezgic “should make an immediate Big Ten impact.”

Drezgic averaged 15.4 points and four assists per game for the team Mega Superbet in the ABA League last season. He spent the 2024-25 season at Georgia, where he played in eight games.

It’s unclear exactly when Drezgic can start playing over winter break and how many years of eligibility he has, but expect clarity when he officially signs. Once that happens, Drezgic will take some of the load off of Bowen, who played 30 minutes against IU Indy.

3-point shooting causes major turning points

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Thomas Allard (14) holds the ball as Mercyhurst Lakers guard Hunter Te Ratana (5) defends during the first half of the game at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s 3-point shooting was better. The Nittany Lions shot 35.7 percent from deep without two of their best shooters in Brant Byers and Roberts Blums. Rhoades said he doesn’t have an update on either of them.

“Hopefully they'll be back sooner than later,” Rhoades said.

Guard Thomas Allard led those efforts, shooting 5-for-9 from 3-point range. He made back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Nittany Lions a 59-54 lead, their first advantage on the scoreboard since 2-0.

Bowen followed those shots with two crucial 3-pointers of his own. With under four minutes to play, Bowen knocked down both shots to help secure the win and finish 2-for-4 from 3-point range.

Without Allard and Bowen, Penn State was 3-for-15 from 3-point range. It was a team effort to get them their shots, as the Nittany Lions had 22 assists on 26 made field goals.

“We had made some calls for that for Thomas, and I thought our guys did a great job executing the play to get him an open one,” Rhoades said. “I think we found them. I thought Josh [Reed] made a great kick out to him that one time late in the second half. I thought there was some really good execution there.”

How Penn State broke through IU Indy’s unique style

6 CONSECUTIVE DOUBLE DOUBLES FOR @juricivan3 🤯



21 PTS, 16 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 7-11 FG#WeAre pic.twitter.com/rI0NPUB56z — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 19, 2026

Bowen said Rhoades had one main message to the players during halftime, when IU Indy held a 41-40 lead: Stay composed.

IU Indy’s offense created open looks from three consistently, shooting 9-for-20 from deep in the first half. However, Penn State’s defense improved in the second half, allowing 3-for-18 shooting on 3-pointers.

“I thought our 3-point defense in the second half was the difference in the game,” Rhoades said. “I thought down the stretch certain guys really executed coming out of timeouts and some dead balls. Only having 10 turnovers against these guys, that was huge.”

IU Indy’s offense played fast, and Penn State struggled to keep pace at times athletically. That allowed the Jaguars to get easy points off misses because the Nittany Lions weren’t positioned to box out. IU Indy scored 16 second-chance points.

But Penn State simply was more physical down the stretch, when IU Indy couldn’t hit its 3-pointers. This is where Jurić made the most of his impact, grabbing 11 rebounds in the second half alone. Further, Penn State didn’t make a turnover for the last 5:45 of the game.

“When we play in our game, staying under control, and obviously [Jurić] dominating in the paint, I think it is hard to stop us,” Bowen said. “I think that's where the momentum started when he got going in the second.”

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