What We Learned From Penn State Basketball's Commanding Win Over New Haven

STATE COLLEGE | Forward Josh Reed stole the ball and started sprinting upcourt near the end of Penn State’s game against New Haven. A few steps later, he slammed the ball for a dunk to put the exclamation point on the Nittany Lions’ 86-52 win Sunday.

“It felt great,” Reed said postgame at the Bryce Jordan Center. “I mean, that's my first one here at Penn State, so it was pretty cool.”

Reed led the way with 20 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-4 from 3-point range. The Nittany Lions played much better than they did against Mercyhurst, which was still competitive into the second half, but head coach Mike Rhoades isn’t fully satisfied yet.

Here’s what we learned about Penn State, which improved to 4-1 on the season.

Why Penn State needs its 3-point shooters back

Opposing teams have thrown the proverbial kitchen sink at center Ivan Jurić and forward Roko Prkačin, and New Haven was no different. Chargers’ head coach Ted Hotaling often told his players to double when either Jurić or Prkačin had the ball.

New Haven did that because Penn State sharpshooters Brant Byers and Roberts Blums weren’t active. Rhoades said Byers has the flu and expects him to be back for Wednesday’s game against IU Indy.

Rhoades said he could have a new update on Blums, who has a broken finger, in a “couple days.” Rhoades said Blums would miss a “couple weeks” following the Chattanooga win on Nov. 5.

Playing without Byers or Blums wasn’t much of an issue because Jurić and Prkačin got to the free-throw line often and recorded double-doubles. But this team won’t play to its full potential without its prolific shooters.

“We had 17 assists on 27 baskets,” Rhoades said. “I still think it could even be better. I think we need to play with more of a hot ball. Having those guys out there, guys are going to find more assists and give those big guys a little more space.”

Byers and Blums each shot over 39 percent from 3-point range last season at Miami (Ohio) and Davidson, respectively. Without them, Penn State leaned into being more physical down low, which worked. The Nittany Lions drew 21 fouls and shot 27-for-31 at the free-throw line.

But a Big Ten team will likely be more disciplined and not foul as much. Hotaling referred to some of New Haven’s fouls as “very silly.” Getting Byers and Blums back will help Penn State bring more of a perimeter threat once it gets tougher inside.

“When teams start taking away our inside stuff, and maybe not foul us, then we'll find more threes,” Rhoades said. “I think with better defense that can create some transition threes. That will get that number up a little bit more, too.”

If Byers and Blums both reach their potential as shooters, Jurić and Prkačin could add another element to their games. They’ve already shown the ability to pass — Jurić had three assists, and Prkačin had two against New Haven — so adding more shooters will allow them to make even more plays.

Penn State attempted only 14 3-point shots against New Haven and averages just 16.4 attempts per game. Rhoades wants to see more volume, so long as they’re good shots. Byers and Blums would help with that while also giving Jurić and Prkačin more space.

Penn State is coming closer to playing a full game

Another W in Happy Valley 😤@Josh_Reed12 - 20 PTS, 6-8 FG, 6-6 FT, 3 REB, 1 STL@Roko_Prkacin - 16 PTS, 10 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 5-7 FG@juricivan3 - 14 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 3-4 FG#WeAre pic.twitter.com/jzox8dBLXZ — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 15, 2026

Penn State is still searching for a game where it plays to its standard for 40 minutes. That didn’t happen against New Haven because the Chargers took an 11-4 lead with 14:52 left in the first half.

“It's about the standards [that] certainly this team has to play to beat teams in the Big Ten, and it can't start when Big 10 play [starts],” Rhoades said. “It has to start well before that. There were some moments today, not 40 minutes.”

It’s the second straight game in which the Nittany Lions had a slower start than they would’ve liked. They were tied 41-41 with Mercyhurst in the second half before pulling away for a 72-57 win.

But Penn State prevented the slow start from lasting as long as it did against Mercyhurst. The Nittany Lions went on a 19-1 run after the Chargers took a seven-point lead, an example of the high-level basketball play Rhoades is looking for.

Rhoades also noted that New Haven scored 21 points off 13 turnovers. Penn State’s defense set up its offense for open looks, and the team led 41-28 at halftime, an improvement from its halftime lead over Mercyhurst of just 33-29.

How Rhoades evaluated his two point guards

Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jay Rodgers (1) dribbles the ball against Mercyhurst Lakers forward Cameron Johnson (3) at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Point guard Jay Rodgers has come back from a knee injury, according to Rhoades. Rodgers played a season-high 15 minutes against New Haven, tallying seven points and three assists.

“I thought he moved better this week and today [was] definitely his best game since he's been here, and I'm really proud of him,” Rhoades said. “He's a game manager. He's good off the ball screens. He's a really good passer. He sees the floor.”

Rodgers came off the bench behind starter Dasonte Bowen, who played a season-low 22 minutes. Bowen still had eight points and four assists.

Rhoades still thinks both Bowen and Rodgers could be tougher. Each of them had miscues on certain defensive plays by allowing New Haven baskets, but Rhoades sees the potential each of them have.

“I think both of them could still be more aggressive and more physical guarding the ball,” Rhoades said. “That's just stuff we got to continue to work on. But I was really proud of Jay. I thought he gave us great minutes, and we could really build on this.”

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