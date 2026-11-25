Penn State men’s basketball is about to face its toughest test of the season so far. The Nittany Lions are competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis multi-team event in the Bahamas, where they’ll face No. 24 Memphis on Wednesday.

The Battle 4 Atlantis field features two groups of four teams. Penn State is in the “Championship Bracket” with Memphis, Wake Forest and Mississippi State. The other group is Virginia, Marquette, Xavier and Texas A&M, which are competing in the “Signature Series.”

After playing a nationally ranked team in the Tigers, the Nittany Lions will face either Wake Forest or Mississippi State on Friday, which will be their second game against a power-conference team this season.

“It’s a great opportunity for our guys to compete on a national stage over Thanksgiving week,” Rhoades said. “With this competition, it will be a tremendous test for us heading into Big Ten play.”

Penn State hasn’t played many nationally ranked teams in its non-conference schedule under Rhoades. The only other time it happened was in the 2023-24 season, when the Nittany Lions lost to then-No. 12 Texas A&M in the ESPN Events Invitational during Rhoades’ first year.

Here’s everything you need to know about Penn State as it begins its run in Battle 4 Atlantis against Memphis.

How to watch Penn State vs. Memphis

Vibes are IMMACULATE in the Bahamas ✨#WeAre pic.twitter.com/y5uFFxw48q — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2026

The Nittany Lions will face Memphis at 5 p.m. ET inside Imperial Arena on Paradise Island, Bahamas. ESPNU will televise the game with Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Fans can also listen to Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on the Penn State Sports Network.

Who’s projected to win Penn State vs. Memphis?

Memphis is favored by 4.5 points, according to DraftKings, which set the over/under at 165.5 points. KenPom gives Penn State a 33-percent chance of winning, projecting a 86-81 win for the Tigers. Memphis is ranked 60th in KemPom’s national ratings, while the Nittany Lions are 95th.

Penn State vs. Memphis series history

Penn State and Memphis first met in the 1955 NCAA Tournament, where the Nittany Lions won 59-55. The two teams haven't played since 1982, and the Tigers hold a 3-2 series advantage. Penn State is 2-1 against Memphis in neutral-site games.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Nothing beats a workout on the beach 🌊#WeAre pic.twitter.com/8EFK967rYO — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) November 24, 2026

Penn State (5-1) is still searching for a game where it plays to the 40-minute standard Rhoades has set. Wednesday is a perfect opportunity to do so given the competition.

The Nittany Lions fell in their only other game against a Power 4 opponent so far this season, an 82-76 loss to Pitt on Nov. 8 at the Palestra in Philadelphia. Rhoades said that Penn State was close to earning a win, but 16 turnovers were the issue.

“The Pitt game exposed us a little bit, but they're really good,” Rhoades said last week. “We take care of the ball a little bit better, we win the game. But we didn't, so we got to learn from it.”

This game could come down to Penn State’s ball-handling again, as the Panthers scored 17 points off turnovers. Starting point guard Dasonte Bowen is coming off of his best game of the season against IU Indy, when he tallied 17 points, five assists and four rebounds.

But Bowen might not have many shooters to pass to. Rhoades didn’t have an update on the status of wing Brant Byers or guard Roberts Blums following the IU Indy win last week.

Byers has missed two consecutive games due to illness, and Blums hasn’t played since the opener on Nov. 2 because of a broken finger. In a Penn State social media post on Monday, Blums still had his finger in a splint. A post on Tuesday showed Byers working out with the team.

With Byers and Blums’ availability unknown, the Nittany Lions might have to rely on guard Thomas Allard for 3-point shooting again. Allard knocked down 5-for-9 shots from deep during the IU Indy win.

Otherwise, the frontcourt should be more of the same with center Ivan Jurić and forward Roko Prkačin. Jurić leads Penn State with 16.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game, while Prkačin averages 15 points and 6.5 rebounds. Forward Josh Reed chips in 14 points per game.

Playing consistent inside-out basketball through Jurić and Prkačin is Penn State’s best chance at getting a quality win over Memphis, especially if Byers or Blums can’t play.

“We're moving up in weight class, which is great,” Rhoades said. “We need to, because when the Big Ten rolls around, you can't hide, you can't duck. I'm excited to see how our guys compete and how we get after them.”

About the Memphis Tigers

Memphis Tigers guard Jayden Reid (0) drives to the basket against Evansville Purple Aces during the first half at FedExForum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis (4-1) is a much more proven team given its competition. The Tigers have defeated then-No. 18 Iowa State, VCU and then-No. 10 Louisville. Their only loss is on the road to Vanderbilt, which is currently 6-0 and No. 14 in the country.

National college basketball reporter Jon Rothstein recently called Memphis the “biggest surprise” in the country. The Tigers are led by their backcourt, with guard Jayden Reid averaging 21.2 points per game. Guard Luke Almodovar adds 17 points per game.

Memphis does significant damage from the perimeter, shooting 40 percent from 3-point range. Head coach Penny Hardaway’s squad is scoring 87 points per game, which could cause trouble for a Penn State defense that ranks 142nd in KenPom’s efficiency ratings.

The Nittany Lions’ perimeter defense is a work in progress, allowing IU Indy to generate many open looks from 3-point range. This is where Memphis has the biggest advantage in the game, and why it's expected to win.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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