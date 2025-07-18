Penn State Basketball Continues its International Roster Rebuild
Penn State men's basketball has signed Slovenian forward Tibor Mirtic to its 2025-26 roster, which will have a decidedly international flavor. Mirtic is the fourth international player the Nittany Lions signed this offseason and the second from Slovenia. In his third season as Penn State's head coach, Mike Rhoades is remaking the roster with a unique collection of players.
Mirtic played last season with Krka Novo Mesto, a professional team that competes in Liga OTP banka, Slovenia's top professional league. He also played in the ABA League. The 6-9 forward averaged 7.8 points and 4.7 rebounds in 26 games with Krka. He shot 53 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from 3-point range.
Mirtic recorded eight double-digit scoring performances and a pair of double-doubles in Liga OTP banka games. He scored 20 points and 11 rebounds against the Helios Suns in January.
Playing for Krka in the ABA League, Mirtic averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists through 20 games. He shot an impressive 66.2 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range. Mirtic also scored in double figures in 13 of those 20 games.
Mirtic played for the Slovenian National Team in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket event and represented the country in several FIA European age-group championships.
“Tibor is a strong and versatile forward that can play multiple positions," Rhoades said in a statement. "His feel for the game and strength will impact our program, and his international playing experience will have him ready to help our program immediately. He will bring a mature and tough approach. I am really excited to coach and mentor Tibor.”
Penn State basketball goes international
Mirtic is the fourth international player to join the Nittany Lions' 2025-26 roster, which Rhoades had to rebuild nearly from scratch after last season. Five seniors from last year's team exhausted their eligibility, and 7-foot center Yanic Konan Niederhauser left for the NBA Draft, where he became the program's first first-round pick. In addition, three players from Penn State's 2024 recruiting class transferred from the program.
Rhoades has signed two players from Slovenia, with Mirtic joining Sasa Ciani. A 6-9 forward, Ciani played two seasons of college basketball at Illinois-Chicago and Xavier before transferring to Penn State. At UIC, Ciani played in 27 games, starting 21. He averaged 9.9 points and led the team with 7.6 rebounds per game. Ciani ranked second in the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounds per game and shot 53.3 percent from the field. He also recorded 11 double-doubles and scored in double figures 18 times.
Penn State also signed 6-5 guard Melih Tunca, who is playing for Turkey in the U20 EuroBasket Division B. In addition, Penn State signed 7-foot Croatian forward Ivan Juric, who played in the U.S. last season at Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
“We’re recruiting all over the world," Rhoades said in March. "I think [in] the landscape of college athletics and college athletic recruiting, you have to be open to everything: high school kids, the portal and, of course, international. We’ve recruited international before. I have guys on our staff that have done it and have made those many trips all over the world to do that. That’s very important to us.”
Penn State has 13 players on its roster, just three of whom played for the Nittany Lions last season. Redshirt junior Freddie Dilione V returns with redshirt sophomore Eli Rice and sophomore Dominick Stewart. Penn State also signed former Cincinnati forward Josh Reed from the transfer portal.
Here are some of Mirtic's top highlights from his 2024-25 season.