Penn State Vs. Nebraska Basketball Preview: How to Watch, Stream the Big Ten Game
Penn State basketball coach Mike Rhoades said this week that the Nittany Lions are trying to be Big Ten "spoilers" in the regular season's final weeks. They can start Wednesday night at home against Nebraska, which arrives in State College on a bit of a hot streak. The Cornhuskers have won five of their last six games, including three on the road, and rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat Northwestern on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Penn State has lost seven straight, including Saturday's bitter home game against Washington, a team the Nittany Lions led by double figures in the first half. Nebraska is pointing toward an NCAA Tournament bid. Penn State frantically is trying to get out of last place in the Big Ten. Where is this game headed? A look at Penn State vs. Nebraska.
Penn State (13-13, 3-12) Vs. Nebraska (17-9, 7-8)
- When: 6:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
- Where: Bryce Jordan Center
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Streaming: Fox Sports App
- KenPom Rankings: Penn State is No. 75; Nebraska is No. 37
- NCAA NET Rankings: Penn State is No. 78 ; Nebraska is No. 46
- Series History: Penn State leads 14-13
- Last Meeting: Nebraska 68-49 in February 2024
How to Watch Penn State Vs. Nebraska Basketball
Big Ten Network will carry the Penn State-Nebraska game live beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday from Rec Hall. Ed Cohen and Shon Morris will have the BTN broadcast. Streamers can watch on the Fox Sports App. Can't watch? Listen to Steve Jones and Dick Jerardi on the Penn State Sports Network.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State's seven-game losing streak has coincided with guard/forward Puff Johnson's injury, which coach Mike Rhoades confirmed this week as season-ending. Rhoades said Johnson's injury represented a "tremendous loss" for the Nittany Lions, who are 1-7 without Johnson in the lineup. Injuries have changed the way Penn State has played recently, which Rhoades acknowledged. Depth has mitigated Rhoades' ability to deploy his press defense, prompting the team to target its usage and play more half-court. "We’re not pressing the ball or hawking the ball as much," Rhoades said. "Some guys are playing a lot of minutes, and we’re picking and choosing when [to [press]. ... There are different reasons why we’re not always doing it as much as before, and depth is one of them."
Penn State's loss to Washington last Saturday represented another frustrating finish in a season full of them. The Nittany Lions have been within four points in the last two minutes during eight of their 13 losses. But closing out games, largely with offense, has proven elusive. "We've had some games where we could have got those games," Rhoades said. "... You've got to just grind through. I've always done that and I'm not going to change that." D'Marco Dunn has played well over his past nine games in Johnson's absence, improving in several statistical categories. Dunn has doubled his scoring output (from 5.2 ppg to 10.8 ppg), is shooting 43.1 percent from the field and is playing about 10 minutes more per game.
About the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska might be one of the last teams Penn State wants to see. The Cornhuskers, a projected No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN, arrive in State College following a wild win at Northwestern on Sunday. Nebraska trailed the Wildcats by 20 points in the second half but stormed back for a 68-64 win. It marked the team's biggest comeback since 1996 and the first time in seven years that a Big Ten rallied from a 20-point, second-half deficit to win. The Cornhuskers have bounced back from a six-game losing streak in January to win five of their last six, including three on the road. They're seeking to win their fourth consecutive road game. Brice Williams leads Nebraska with 14 20-point games and scored 22 against Northwestern. Nebraska trails Penn State in scoring average, shooting percentage and assists and steals per game but is playing on a much hotter streak.