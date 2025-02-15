Penn State Basketball: Nittany Lions Squander Lead Vs. Washington, Lose 7th Straight
Penn State's Ace Baldwin Jr. played a largely strong game for 39 minutes and 30 seconds. But those last 30 seconds were tough. The fifth-year senior guard missed two shots, including a frantic 3-point attempt as time expired, as the Nittany Lions fell 75-73 at home to Washington, a loss that solidified their spot at the bottom of the Big Ten standings.
Penn State has lost seven straight games, its longest streak since the 2018-19 season, and fell to 3-12 in the Big Ten. What's worse: The Nittany Lions lost at home to Washington, which arrived at the Bryce Jordan Center with a 1-5 Big Ten road record and a 3-10 conference mark overall. What's worse still: Penn State led by as many as 13 points in the first half before giving up the familiar opponent rally, leading to another bitter finish. In eight of its 13 losses this season. Penn State has been within four points in the last 2 minutes.
The Nittany Lions (13-13 overall) have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have clinched a losing season in the conference. Penn State has five regular-season games remaining, including two on the road at Minnesota and Indiana. Penn State is winless on the road in the Big Ten.
Baldwin led Penn State with 20 points, made four of eight 3-pointers, dished eight assists and generated four steals in one of his better performances of the season. His steal with 1:21 remaining led to a 3-point play by Freddie Dilione V, cutting Washington's lead to 72-71. But on that final possession, for which Penn State coach Mike Rhoades didn't call timeout, Baldwin heaved a frantic 3-pointer that wasn't close. Following a Washington missed free throw, Penn State initially tried to work the ball inside to Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who was guarded and dished back to Baldwin. The Penn State guard also missed a step-back jumper on Penn State's prior possession, which he set up with a steal.
Penn State took a 13-point lead in the first half, when Baldwin and Zach Hicks scored 10 points apiece. The Nittany Lions shot 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half but went cold in the last seven minutes, missing 11 of their last 12 shots of the half. At one point in the second half, Penn State missed six 3-pointers on consecutive possessions.
Meanwhile, Washington made a season-high 11 3-pointers and shot 47.8 percent from 3-point range. The Huskies entered the game averaging 33.5 percent from beyond the arc. Mason Mekhi, who averaged 8.3 points per game, led Washington with 20 and shot 6-for-11 from 3-point range.
Up Next
Penn State hosts Nebraska on Wednesday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
