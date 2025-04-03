Talor Battle's Return to Penn State Is 'Highly Beneficial,' Mike Rhoades Says
Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades called the return of Talor Battle, the program's all-time leading scorer, a "highly beneficial" move for the program. Penn State on Thursday announced that Battle will serve on Rhoades' staff as an assistant coach.
Battle, who spent the past four seasons coaching at Ohio State and Northwestern, replaces Jimmy Martelli, a two-year member of Rhoades' staff. Martelli is returning to VCU to work with brother Phil Martelli Jr., the new VCU head coach.
"We are thrilled to welcome Talor and his family back to Happy Valley,” Rhoades said in a statement. “One of the all-time great Nittany Lions, Talor’s passion and appreciation for Penn State, this program and this community are unmatched. He knows the Big Ten in-and-out and his experience as both a player and coach in this conference will be highly beneficial. I have no doubt he will serve as a great leader for our players.”
Battle compiled one of the great individual careers in Penn State basketball history and remains the program's all-time leading scorer (2,213 points). He guided the Nittany Lions to a record 27 wins and the NIT Tournament title in 2009 and the Big Ten Tournament championship game in 2011. Penn State also made the NCAA Tournament in 2011 for the first time in a decade.
Battle was an AP honorable mention All-American during the 2011 season, when he averaged 20.2 points per game. Battle led Penn State in scoring four times and in assists three times. He is the only Penn State player to record 2,000 career points, 600 rebounds and 500 assists.
"My family and I are excited and grateful for the opportunity to join Coach Rhoades staff in Happy Valley,” Battle said in a statement. "“I’m ready to get to work alongside these guys at this university that means so much to me.”
Battle began his coaching career at Penn State in 2020, when Pat Chambers hired him to the staff. He spent the season 2020-21 season on interim head coach Jim Ferry's staff and was retained by Micah Shrewsberry in a non-coaching role in 2021. At the time, Shrewsberry called the decision to retain Battle a "no-brainer for me."
Battle spent about a month on Shrewsberry's Penn State staff before joining Northwestern's staff as an assistant coach. Battle spent three seasons with the Wildcats, coaching his brother Boo Buie to all-Big Ten honors in 2012.
Ohio State coach Jake Diebler hired Battle to his staff in 2024, calling Battle "elite at player development." In his one season at Ohio State, Battle worked with point guard Bruce Thornton, who was second-team All-Big Ten.
Penn State went 16-15 in Rhoades' second season as head coach. The Nittany Lions are rebuilding a roster that lost five seniors and must replace three freshmen who entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.