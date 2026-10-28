Top Takeaways From Penn State Basketball Media Day: Eligibility Questions Linger

STATE COLLEGE | Penn State men’s basketball coach Mike Rhoades abruptly stopped a drill during Wednesday’s practice. He told all of his players to get on the baseline and run down the court and back.

Rhoades made the Nittany Lions run because he saw too many bad passes happening during a shooting drill. The fourth-year coach is trying to get his newly revamped squad prepared for the 2026-27 season, which starts with a home game against Canisius on Nov. 2.

To view this upcoming season as a success, Rhoades wants to see one thing.

“Winning,” Rhoades said before pausing for a moment. “Let's go out and win.”

Penn State hasn’t been known for winning recently. Last season, the Nittany Lions finished 12-20. Rhoades is 44-52 in charge, including an 18-42 record in Big Ten play.

But Rhoades is determined to change that this year with a revamped roster he has called older and tougher. Here’s what we learned about the Nittany Lions during their local media day at the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday that could help them win more games.

Roko Prkačin eligibility decision could come soon

Penn State men's basketball player Roko Prkačin watches as the Nittany Lions play an exhibition game vs. Drexel in Philadelphia. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Rhoades is “very hopeful” that forward Roko Prkačin will be eligible for the 2026-27 season. The NCAA is reviewing Prkačin’s status, and the Nittany Lions are “honoring” that process, Rhoades said.

Penn State general manager Scott Pera said the holdup is because the NCAA has to review international players’ eligibility at schools across the country. Pera said the NCAA has all the information it needs about Prkačin, and he believes the NCAA is “close to a decision.”

“We'd be extremely disappointed [if Prkačin gets ruled ineligible], only because some other kids in similar situations got eligible,” Pera said. “From my speculation, it's just a total speculation, we're optimistic.”

Prkačin, 23, played in the top professional league in France last season. He’s been playing professionally overseas since the 2020-21 season. Pera said the NCAA is aware that Penn State’s season starts Monday, and the team would like a decision before then.

While his eligibility is up in the air, Prkačin said he can practice and participate in other team activities but can’t play in games. He’s looking forward to playing after missing both exhibitions because of his eligibility status.

“I think I can help with rebounding, and I'm gonna bring some size also to the court,” Prkačin said. “I just want to enjoy basketball and help everybody out.”

How Mike Rhoades is fixing main issue from exhibition games

Penn State men's basketball coach Mike Rhoades guides the Nittany Lions in an exhibition game vs. Drexel in Philadelphia. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Penn State went 2-0 in its preseason, but it wasn’t perfect as the record. Notably, the Nittany Lions had to battle back from early deficits to win each game.

So, Rhoades said it is “1A on the list” to fix the slow start issue after a 68-57 win over Drexel on Monday. To accomplish that, it starts in practice.

“Certain days, we do start the game [drills] where we throw it up like a jump ball, and we play as hard as we can to the first media timeout,” Rhoades said. “That's something I've always done. I always think that helps. We got to do that more with these guys, changing up some lineups with certain guys playing with other guys as well.”

Penn State fell behind 23-17 in the first half against Drexel and made a 15-point comeback in its 68-65 win over St. Bonaventure. Big Ten opponents won’t be as forgiving as the Dragons and the Bonnies, and poor first halves were an issue last season as well.

In a brief session of practice open to the media, Rhoades had his players work on fast-break and shooting drills. There was a lot of action on the court during these drills, as Rhoades looked to get his players energized at the start of practice.

“You can't ease into things and get in the flow,” Rhoades said. “You're down 10 [points], you're down 15, and you're giving other people that momentum, and you got to go get your own momentum to start the game. We got to work on it.”

Josh Reed is eligible, for now

Penn State Nittany Lions basketball player dribbles the ball against Drexel in a preseason game in Philadelphia. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Almost eight months ago, forward Josh Reed was honored during Penn State’s Senior Night. He had an internship with the Philadelphia 76ers over the summer as he began to move on from playing college basketball.

But Reed is now back with the team, part of the ongoing 5-in-5 eligibility lawsuit in Ohio, where the Ohio Supreme Court recently reversed a decision by the Ohio Court of Appeals that made him ineligible. While litigation is ongoing, Reed said he’s trying to focus on himself and the team.

“I’m just focusing on basketball, keeping that the main thing and controlling what I can control,” Reed said. “There's a lot of things right now that are out of my hands.”

Reed is one of the most important players on Penn State’s roster. He averaged 16.5 points per game between the two exhibitions, so Reed must remain eligible for the Nittany Lions.

With that recent court ruling, Rhoades said Reed is “a go” for the season opener Monday. As the lawsuit continues, Reed’s status could change, but for now, he’s eligible to play for Penn State.

“It's a little weird, honestly,” Reed said. “I thought I finished playing college basketball, but now I'm back, and it's been great, though. I'm glad I'm back. I'm glad I'm with these guys, working every single day to get better and just focusing on Monday.”

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