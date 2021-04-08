Two More Penn State Players Announce Transfer Destinations

Three former Penn State basketball players have decided where they will play next season.

Two more Penn State men's basketball players, including the team's leading scorer, have announced their transfer destinations.

Myreon Jones, who led Penn State in scoring last season, and Trent Buttrick announced their decisions on Twitter. Jones will play at Florida, and Buttrick is headed to Massachusetts.

They joined former teammate Jamari Wheeler in choosing a destination. Wheeler recently announced that he will play at Ohio State.



Jones started 24 games for the Lions, averaging 15 points per game. Buttrick played a reserve role, making two starts and playing in all 25 games.

Six players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season. Starter Izaiah Brockington has announced that he will return to Penn State. New coach Micah Shrewsberry said recently that he spoke with each player about returning. He also said Penn State would be aggressive in the portal itself.

"There are a lot of great players that are out there, but we want our own," Shrewsberry said. "We also want guys who are two feet in for Penn State, that bleed Penn State, that believe in this, that believe in our vision. And when we have that, we’re going to have a special group and we’re going to do some fun things together."

Shrewsberry names assistant coach

Shrewsberry announced that he has hired David "Aki" Collins as an assistant coach. Collins joins Penn State alum Adam Fisher on Shrewsberry's staff.

Collins has more than 20 years of coaching experience and a strong recruiting reputation. He was the director of basketball operations at New Mexico last season and spent the previous five as an amateur scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shrewsberry and Collins worked together for two years at Marshall in the 2000s. Collins was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator, and Shrewsberry was the director of operations.

Collins also has coached at Marquette (2008-12) and Memphis (2012-15).