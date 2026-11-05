Who Is Roko Prkačin? Meet Penn State Basketball's NBA Prospect From Croatia

STATE COLLEGE | Roko Prkačin was a potential NBA first-round pick when he was 18 years old in Croatia before withdrawing from the 2021 draft. NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony called that a “somewhat surprising move” at the time and thought that Prkačin could be a “high draft pick” in 2022 with a strong season.

Five years later, Prkačin plays for Mike Rhoades and Penn State. He scored 28 points in the Nittany Lions’ season-opening win over Canisius on Monday in one of the best Penn State basketball debuts in recent memory.

But with his former NBA Draft pedigree, how exactly did Prkačin end up in Happy Valley? Rhoades reflected on his path to Penn State after his eye-catching performance.

“He's had a really cool journey as a basketball player, but also some ups and downs, like some tough years for a young guy,” Rhoades said Monday. “So I said, ‘We’ve got to learn from all that and get better.’”

Roko Prkačin’s NBA Draft history

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Roko Prkacin (8) drives to the basket as Canisius Golden Griffins forward Preist Ryan (4) defends during the first half of the game at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prkačin, a 6-8 forward, has played professionally in Europe since the 2020-21 season, when he played for KK Cibona of the ABA League in Croatia. After averaging 13.3 points and 6.8 rebounds per game, he entered the 2021 NBA draft, for which he was considered the No. 36 player in the ESPN 100 draft rankings.

Prkačin took part in the combine but withdrew from the draft minutes before the 5 p.m. deadline on July 19, 2021. With another season overseas ahead, some saw Prkačin as a lock for the first round and a potential lottery pick in 2022. CBS Sports labeled Prkačin as the 15th overall pick of the 2022 draft in a way-too-early projection.

However, Prkačin didn’t have the 2021-22 season that he expected. He sustained an ankle injury that caused him to miss significant playing time. Prkačin underwent surgery to repair tendons in his ankle and bypassed the 2022 draft after his stock fell. He was the 62nd player in the ESPN 100 draft rankings at the time of his decision.

Prkačin was automatically entered into the player pool for the 2023 draft since he turned 21 but went undrafted. That year, he played for Girona of Liga ACB in Spain, where he averaged just 6.5 points per game across 33 appearances.

Prkačin remained overseas for another three years. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, he joined Nanterre 92 of LNB Elite in France, the country’s top professional league. While the NBA draft attention faded, he still became a key player for a team in a well-regarded league.

Why Roko Prkačin came to Penn State

Penn State Nittany Lions forward Roko Prkacin (8) dunks the ball during the first half against the Canisius Golden Griffins at Bryce Jordan Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State was always optimistic that the NCAA would clear Prkačin to be eligible for this season, but that almost didn’t happen in time for the season opener. The NCAA didn’t rule Prkačin eligible until Oct. 31, three days before Penn State’s opener. Rhoades called his 23-year-old forward when he received the news.

“I yelled, ‘freedom’ really loud, like Braveheart,” Rhoades said. “He was just relieved but really happy, just really excited. All the guys were when they heard that.”

Prkačin called it a "straightforward” decision to play for the Nittany Lions. He remembered a phone call with Rhoades that sealed the deal.

“I really love his idea and program and really enjoy the culture he's building here,” Prkačin said. “I saw myself in that situation.”

Prkačin views the opportunity to play basketball at Penn State as the “best of both worlds.” He’s looking forward to getting his academic degree and has a chance to hone his game in the Big Ten.

Rhoades also remembers his phone calls with Prkačin during his recruiting process. Rhoades said he hoped he did enough “homework” in getting to know Prkačin, whose attitude stuck out.

“My conversations with him when he was back home led to more than just basketball,” Rhoades said. “It was really cool. He's a mature kid. He wants to learn about a lot of things, even outside of basketball. He was eager.”

A free-throw form to remember

Never seen this free throw form from a Penn State player, but it’s working for Roko Prkačin pic.twitter.com/eeahgP1IJq — Will Horstman (@WillHorstman_) November 3, 2026

Prkačin’s debut with Penn State went about as well as it could have. But his shooting form at the free-throw line caught attention as well. Prkačin went 4-for-5 from the line, where he used an unusual tic. Prkačin took his left hand off the ball early and shot with his right hand.

“It accumulated throughout the years,” Prkačin said. “Before, I was shooting very differently, and it's kind of one thing I want to get better at and change my form, definitely.”

Prkačin, who turns 24 later this month, looked to be playing at a different level than anyone else Monday. He was a force inside, making dunks and grabbing rebounds while surrounded by defenders.

Prkačin shot 12-for-14 from the field while recording six rebounds and a block. He did all that in just 20 minutes, and his teammates took notice in a big way. Forward Josh Reed made quite the comparison.

“He can play inside and out,” Reed said. “He can score the ball, read on the ball, and also make plays for others. Kind of like LeBron James in a way. That's kind of what he added to this year's team.”

Prkačin will be back in action when Penn State hosts Chattanooga at 6 p.m. Thursday inside the Bryce Jordan Center. Big Ten Network will televise.

Josh Reed on Roko Prkačin, who had 28 points in Penn State’s win over Canisius:



“He can score the ball, read on the ball, and also make plays for others. Kind of like LeBron James in a way. That's kind of what he added to this year's team” pic.twitter.com/tYDkNDEB36 — Will Horstman (@WillHorstman_) November 3, 2026

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