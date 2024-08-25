18 Things to Know About Penn State Football This Season
Penn State kicks off football season No. 136 this week, when it visits West Virginia to renew a rivalry that dates to 1904. Even with that history, there's plenty new surrounding the Nittany Lions this season. As a refresher, he's a Penn State primer featuring 18 things to know about the Nittany Lions this season.
This marks the 136th season of Penn State football dating to 1887, when the program debuted with a pair of wins over Bucknell by a combined score of 78-0. Penn State has an all-time record of 930-409-42, ranking 10th nationally in winning percentage (.689). The Nittany Lions rank seventh in both victories and all-time NFL draft picks (389).
James Franklin begins his 11th season at Penn State as the Big Ten's No. 2 coach in tenure, behind only Kirk Ferentz of Iowa. Every Big Ten program including the four 2024 additions, has changed coaches since Franklin took over at Penn State in 2014. Franklin ranks ninth among the FBS' longest-tenured head coaches at one school.
Franklin is 88-39 at Penn State and can reach two program milestones this season. Franklin needs four wins to pass Bob Higgins (1930-48) for third on Penn State's all-time victories list among coaches. With 16 victories (which means Penn State would be in the CFP title game), Franklin would tie Rip Engle (1950-65) at No. 2.
RELATED: Penn State 2024 season preview
Penn State replaced all three coordinators for the first time under Franklin. Andy Kotelnicki takes over the offense after spending the last 11 seasons with head coach Lance Leipold at Wisconsin-Whitewater, Buffalo and Kansas. Tom Allen joined the Nittany Lions as defensive coordinator after serving as Indiana's head coach for seven years. Justin Lustig, the new special teams coordinator, spent the past seven years at Syracuse and Vanderbilt.
One assistant coach remains from Penn State's 2014 staff: Terry Smith, who is the associate head coach, cornerbacks coach and defensive recruiting coordinator.
The Nittany Lions' 2024 schedule includes road trips to West Virginia and USC for the first time in more than 30 years. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Penn State's remaining strength of schedule ranks 32nd nationally. Penn State's schedule features two bye weeks, including one in mid-September between non-conference games against Bowling Green and Kent State.
Penn State returns seven players offensive with starting experience, led by quarterback and captain Drew Allar. Allar, running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen, offensive linemen JB Nelson and Sal Wormley, receiver Harrison Wallace III and tight end Tyler Warren have a combined 66 starts.
Defensively, the Nittany Lions return seven starters who have made a combined 75 starts: safeties KJ Winston and Jaylen Reed lead with a combined 25, defensive end Abdul Carter has made 13, and tackle Zane Durant 12. Others include tackles Hakeem Beamon and Dvon J-Thomas and linebacker Kobe King.
Penn State was a net minus-7 in the NCAA Transfer Portal, with 13 players leaving and six arriving. The newcomers are receiver Julian Fleming (Ohio State), offensive tackle Nolan Rucci (Wisconsin), cornerbacks AJ Harris (Georgia) and Jalen Kimber (Florida), kicker Chase Meyer (Tulsa), defensive end Jordan Mayer (Wisconsin) and receiver Logan Cunningham (Marietta College). Among the key players who transferred are receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Auburn), safety King Mack (Alabama), receiver Malik McClain (Arizona State) and defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (Georgia Tech).
Penn State 2024 picks and predictions
Allar last season became the second FBS quarterback to throw at least 25 touchdown passes with two or fewer interceptions, joining Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. He also set the FBS record by attempting 311 passes without an interception over two seasons to begin his career. His TD/INT ratio last season (25/2) was second only to Oregon's Bo Nix.
Singleton and Allen begin their junior seasons ranked 20th and 21st, respectively, on Penn State's career rushing list. Singleton has 1,813 career rushing yards, Allen has 1,769. Singleton also begins tied for 20th in career rushing touchdowns (20).
Tight end Tyler Warren needs five touchdown receptions to break the school record at his position, currently shared at 15 by Mike Gesicki and Pat Freiermuth.
Carter is scheduled to make his 20th career start for Penn State's defense at West Virginia but first at defensive end. He started his first 19 games at outside linebacker. Carter led the Nittany Lions in sacks and ranked second in tackles for loss as a freshman in 2022. He and Deion Barnes, now his position coach, are the only Penn State freshmen to record 10+ tackles for loss and 6+ sacks in a season.
Penn State will re-introduce the "Lion" position this season, though on defense. Jaylen Reed likely will play the hybrid safety/linebacker spot in coordinator Tom Allen's framework. The "Lion" formerly was an offensive spot occupied by backup quarterbacks, notably Will Levis and Tommy Stevens.
Receiver Harrison Wallace III returns to the offense after missing five games last season due to injuries. Wallace caught his lone touchdown of the season in the Peach Bowl against Ole Miss.
Offensive guard Sal Wormley has started 26 consecutive games for Penn State. He is a two-time all-Big Ten honorable mention player.
Punter Riley Thompson, who was all-Big Ten honorable mention last season, returns with two seasons of eligibility. Thompson, who is from Australia and began his career at Florida Atlantic, received a waiver from the NCAA granting him the additional eligibility.
Penn State's Beaver Stadium might be under some construction early in the season as the long-term renovation project is underway. Some key projects include: expanded gates and concourses, new in-stadium ribbon boards, more concessions and a broadened stadium perimeter along Curtin Road.
More Penn State Football
In the new Big Ten, Penn State might have an opportunity
Scouting Penn State's chances to make the College Football Playoff
At Penn State, Julian Fleming begins his second act with a smash
Penn State on SI is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @MarkWogenrich.