3 Matchups That Will Decide Penn State's Week 2 Game vs. Temple

Penn State heads to Lincoln Financial Field to play Temple on Saturday for the first road game under head coach Matt Campbell. The Nittany Lions meet the Owls for the 46th time in program history, with their last road matchup being a 27-10 upset loss in 2015, when they allowed 27 unanswered points.

What does Penn State need to do to avoid a repeat on Saturday? We looked into three matchups that will decide Week 2’s noon matchup against Temple.

Penn State’s running backs vs. Temple’s defense

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht hands off to running back Carson Hansen against Marshall at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Nittany Lions’ rushing attack is in the spotlight after an inefficient Week 1 against Marshall. Penn State posted 163 rushing yards and averaged 3.6 yards per carry, which is 15th in the Big Ten after one week. The backs themselves combined for 159 rushing yards and 4 yards per carry. Campbell and Carson Hansen noted there was room for improvement this week.

“I wasn’t really too happy,” said Hansen, who totaled 48 rushing yards on 11 carries.

Saturday will be telling. We should see if the lack of production is actually something to be worried about or if Week 1 was just a blip. Temple’s defense was subpar against the run in 2025, allowing 197.3 yards a game and 5 yards per carry. But the unit performed well against Rhode Island in its season opener, allowing 97 yards on 3.2 yards per carry.

With Penn State’s Big Ten opener against Wisconsin two weeks away, it’s realistic that Campbell and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser will attempt to get the ground game going soon. So expect that unit to be a central focus of Game 2.

Penn State’s run defense vs. Temple’s running backs

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Caleb Bacon celebrates a stop against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | Courtesy Penn State Athletics

The Owls exploded on the ground against Rhode Island, carrying the ball 45 times for 227 yards and two touchdowns. That efficiency led Temple to lean heavily on its rushing attack, with the Owls throwing the ball just 16 times for 142 yards.

It’s hard to imagine Temple changing that game plan against Penn State. Three Temple offensive linemen are injured, and Penn State’s secondary is a strength. Pro Football Focus awarded Penn State’s secondary a grade of 82.7, the highest in college football in Week 1.

One interesting tidbit to watch. Temple’s top running back Sam Brown was inactive against Rhode Island but returned to practice in limited fashion this week.

Penn State still has the advantage here, though. The Nittany Lions allowed just 44 yards on 26 carries against Marshall (1.7 yards per carry), which was impressive against Marshall’s dual-threat quarterback Carlos Del-Rio Wilson. The unit will need to hold up for Penn State to cover the 24.5-point spread, as set by DraftKings.

Quarterback Rocco Becht’s experience vs. Temple’s secondary

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht looks to pass during the game vs. Marshall at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Temple’s defense was on fire in Week 1. The Owls forced three turnovers and two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns. The secondary held Rhode Island’s passing attack to 195 yards and one touchdown on 58 percent passing. It’s certainly a unit Becht and Penn State shouldn’t overlook.

This is where Becht’s experience comes into play. He needs to limit turnovers and stay in front of the sticks. Maybe the worst thing a team can do against an inferior opponent is turn the ball over and give it hope. If Becht limits that on Saturday, Penn State should coast to a second straight win.

And it’s not a tough ask. Becht had zero turnovers against Marshall and has thrown 27 interceptions in 43 games (0.63 per game). The objective is clear: Hold onto the ball and come out of Lincoln Financial Field with a victory.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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