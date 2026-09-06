The Penn State Football Report Card After a Complete Week 1 Win Over Marshall

STATE COLLEGE | As debuts go, Penn State delivered a nearly flawless one Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The No. 18 Nittany Lions put together an effortless puzzle in a 45-0 victory over Marshall, the Sun Belt team that is the highest-rated non-conference opponent on their schedule.

In attempting not to overreact to one non-conference win in early September, it's still instructive to understand how fluid Penn State looked on a day that could have been erratic. We also learned plenty about the Nittany Lions in their debut.

"They just dictated the tempo of this football game from snap one, and we got punched in the mouth and never recovered," Marshall head coach Tony Gibson said.

Everybody gets Monday off after this game. To the report card.

Penn State offense: B+

Penn State quarterback Rocco Becht looks to pass during a game vs. the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Rocco Becht said in July that he wanted to get receiver Koby Howard 1,000 yards this season. They're 16 percent of the way home. Becht, Howard and the rest of the passing game were electric against a Marshall defense that often sold itself to stop the run. Helps to have a fourth-year starter who can adjust quickly.

Becht was no better doing that than on a third-and-short in the first quarter. Looking quickly for running back James Peoples, Becht eventually pivoted to Howard, how freelanced his route downfield for a 42-yard touchdown.

Becht already had chemistry with his former Iowa State receivers Chase Sowell, and Brett Eskildsen, but this connection with Howard already has a long-term feel. The two went to California with some teammates in May to train, a session that really began their progress.

Becht, who had his first career four-touchdown game, completed scoring passes to four different players. That included tight end Ben Brahmer and redshirt freshman Zay Robinson, who has some agility as well. And here's a fun stat: Becht was 7-for-9 on passing attempts over the middle, a field location Penn State avoided last season.

But the most telling play was Campbell (and OC Taylor Mouser's) decision to go for a 4th-and-1 from their 22-yard line in the first quarter. It seemed like a ridiculous gamble that Mouser had to talk Campbell into, particularly after Marshall called timeout. But running back Carson Hansen, who labored early, hit the edge for 8 decisive yards and a first down.

"I wanted to see what our guys were made of," Campbell said. They showed him plenty. Some points off for those early run-game issues and one sack, but overall, this was an offensive gem.

Penn State defense: A

Penn State's defense stops Marshall Thundering Herd running back Jo'Shon Barbie during the game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Linebacker Kooper Ebel wore the communications headset for Penn State's defense, so he had coordinator D'Anton Lynn in his ear all afternoon. Ebel said that Lynn spoke in the same calm, deliberate, measured tones that he uses during meetings and practices. It already seems to fit.

Penn State's defense looked so much more disciplined and assured than it did during many points of the 2025 season. Marshall's dual-threat quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson rushed for 30 yards on 13 carries. His longest completion was 14 yards. Marshall averaged 2.7 yards per play.

The Nittany Lions took solid angles, wrapped tackles and made third downs a nightmare (Marshall was 1-for-11 with an average to-go distance of 7.2 yards). Penn State's third-down formation with four defensive ends flummoxed Marshall. Caleb Bacon made two tackles for loss from that look.

Linebacker Tony Rojas (seven tackles, two for losses) was superb, as were Ebel and Bacon. Freshman Josiah Zayas got the start over Zion Tracy and held his own, while the tackles did their job manhandling the interior. This was a fast, physical defense that demonstrated immense promise. Again, only Game 1.

Penn State special teams: A-

Penn State Nittany Lions kicker Ryan Barker (94) kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell gave up part of his office this offseason for Penn State's special teams, so they needed to make a point. Which they did from the jump. Zay Robinson returned the opening kickoff 34 yards, an out-of-the gate moment that even he didn't expect. It led to Ryan Barker's first field goal of the season.

Australian punter Nathan Tiyce, a Mississippi State transfer, averaged 43 yards per attempt with a 55-yarder, and 6-7 freshman Lucas Tenbrock handled kickoffs well.

Penn State coaching: A

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell reacts from the sideline against the Marshall Thundering at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Campbell spent nine exhausting months building a roster, staff, program, budget, culture and infrastructure at Penn State. There should have been more warts in the opener. But Campbell calmly managed playing a big roster on a hot day, he went with Mouser's call on fourth down and let Lynn do his thing defensively.

In the process, Campbell became the first Penn State head coach to pitch a shutout since 1915 (Dick Harlow's 26-0 win over Westchester).

Overall: A-

Penn State coach Matt Campbell’s first postgame alma mater, with AD Pat Kraft. pic.twitter.com/GftKSsvedF — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 5, 2026

There will be blind spots and course corrections for Campbell and Penn State this season. There were even some moderate boos when Campbell kicked a first-quarter field goal in the red zone. But for Penn State, Game 1 went about as well as it possible could have.

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