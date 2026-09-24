4 Storylines I'm Watching Closely in Penn State's Big Ten Opener vs. Wisconsin

For Penn State, Saturday's game against Wisconsin isn't merely the Big Ten opener. It's the first real benchmarking opportunity of the season for head coach Matt Campbell, whose team won the preseason by a combined 105 points.

There are plenty of storylines tagged to this game, not the least of which centers on Penn State's ability to pivot its offense away from big-play producer Koby Howard, who is out with an injury. But these are the four primary stories we'll be watching when Penn State and Wisconsin kick off at 5 p.m. ET at Beaver Stadium.

How will Penn State's offense respond without Howard?

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard (6) scores a touchdown against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser prioritized Howard across the offense through three games. Quarterback Rocco Becht targeted him 16 times, most of any receiver, and Mouser put in a run package specifically for Howard against Temple that led to a rushing touchdown against Buffalo.

Howard, who cryptically referenced a return at Michigan in October, represents the explosive side of Penn State's offense. He has the team's four longest receptions, including touchdowns of 70 and 42 yards.

Mouser won't replace that but can get creative by spreading the touches to other potentially explosive players. Watch for receiver Zay Robinson to take Howard's starting spot and get those post routes. Mouser also could inject running back Quinton Martin Jr. into the passing game, especially after Martin regained his coaches' trust.

Penn State will feel Howard's absence, particularly if Wisconsin's focus on him opened space for other players. This game will test Mouser's skill in deploying personnel without his best player on the field.

Is Penn State's defense this legit?

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Alexander McPherson (33) pressures Buffalo Bulls quarterback Jason Wright (7) at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Anton Lynn's starting defense hasn't yet allowed a touchdown, and Penn State has given up just nine points outside of the fourth quarter this season. The numbers are impressive, but what do they really represent? Conversely, can Wisconsin really shake the Lions loose?

The Badgers (2-1) aren't bringing the Big Ten's most prolific offense to Beaver Stadium. The rank 13th or lower in the conference in scoring, total, rushing and passing offense, as most Big Ten teams have run up huge numbers against check-cashing opponents (Penn State included).

But Wisconsin quarterback Colton Joseph is the best Penn State will have played so far and produced a 400-yard total-offense performance (throwing for 362) against Western Michigan. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, allow a Big Ten-low 90 passing yards per game, largely because teams haven't wanted to test their secondary.

Joseph can run a bit, and Temple quarterback Jaxon Smolik's scrambles have proven to be the most effective play against Penn State this season. Penn State linebacker Kooper Ebel will drive the defense Saturday. If he's on in containing Joseph and running back Abu Sama III in early downs, Penn State will seize control of the game defensively.

Speaking of Abu Sama III...

Badgers running back Abu Sama says he’ll be ready to play Saturday at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/0AUNi51XB4 — Mark Stewart Ⓜ️ (@MarkStewartMJS) September 22, 2026

The Wisconsin running back told reporters in Madison this week that he'll be back Saturday after missing the Western Michigan game. Campbell knows all about Sama, having coached him last year at Iowa State. Sama ran for 732 yards and five touchdowns in an offense with Carson Hansen, now Penn State's starting back.

Campbell and Mouser know all about Sama's rushing style, as Ebel, who remains close with his former teammate. Ebel called Sama physical, "super-fast" and a back who can hit home runs.

"I'm sure we'll see a lot of each other," Ebel said.

Sama rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on just eight carries against Western Illinois, but Notre Dame held him to 49 yards on 15 carries. The opponent dictated a difference of more than 10 yards per carry. Penn State's run defense isn't at Notre Dame's level, having given up three plays of 20+ yards, which ranks 16th in the Big Ten.

These kinds of stories also are so common now in college football's portal era. Smolik, the Temple quarterback, played for Penn State last season, as did Owls safety Kolin Dinkins, who was involved in perhaps the most instructive play of the Nittany Lions' season.

Which Penn State run game shows up?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State's longest run play through the season's first two weeks was 16 yards. The Nittany Lions rectified that against Buffalo, generating five run plays of 16+, including the three longest of the year (20, 59 and 61).

Wisconsin's run defense has been on par with Penn State's, allowing 109 yards per game, and Cooper Catalano (team-high 26 tackes) has been an effective linebacker in a defense that uses a lot of linebackers. The Badgers often play something of a 2-4-5 alignment, with outside linebackers moving up or down depending on the situation.

This is an important week for Penn State's backfield, which needs to find the right usage format for Big Ten play. Hansen should get his fourth start, but will he lead the team in carries? Quinton Martin Jr. made the case last week that he deserves more snaps.

No. 13 Penn State hosts Wisconsin for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will stream live on Peacock.

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