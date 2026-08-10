This Tweak to Wisconsin Football's Defense Could be the Badgers' X-Factor

How do you improve a linebacker room that already features two of the best young inside backers in the game in Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano?

You add a third, uber-athletic linebacker to said room and get all three of them on the field frequently.

That's exactly what the Badgers did this offseason, signing Kansas transfer Jon Jon Kamara. Initially, it was something of a curious addition. Wisconsin already had an extremely strong group of inside linebackers; what kind of role could Kamara possibly carve out?

Spring camp taught us that Kamara was poised to play an entirely different position than Posa and Catalano. He'll man the "X" or "STAR" role in defensive coordinator Mike Tressel's scheme, an off-ball linebacker whom he moves around the formation frequently.

But questions remained about just how much Kamara would play, and how often the Badgers would deploy three inside linebackers. However, four practices into fall camp, the former Jayhawk looks situated for a significant role this fall.

Badgers deploy a plethora of LBs

Wisconsin LB Jon Jon Kamara. | Christian Borman

Kamara played almost every snap with the starters at Wisconsin's fourth practice of fall camp. That meant the Badgers had five linebackers on the field simultaneously between their edge defenders and the inside backers, a somewhat odd 2-5-4 alignment.

“I love it. You got Cooper (Catalano) at the Mike spot, me and Jon Jon at the Will and X. I definitely think this could be one of the best linebacker trios in the country," Mason Posa said.

"Adding Jon Jon, he has a diverse package of pass-rushing. I’ve learned stuff from him, and he’s learned stuff from me.”

Initially, I was under the impression that the Badgers would deploy a nickel formation, featuring Ohio State transfer Bryce West as the slot corner, much more frequently than they put five linebackers on the field.

Tressel will certainly mix things up depending on the type of offense he faces, but still, Kamara looks poised for far more than just a rotational role.

"The front seven, having Tommy (Heiberger), adding Jon Jon, I feel like we’re diverse in a lot of areas and just a lot faster linebacker room," Posa added.

That speed is an enormous part of what Kamara brings. He's a true off-ball linebacker in that he covers ground quickly and he's extremely rangy. He even got a shoutout (though not a formal spot) on Bruce Feldman's annual "freaks list" for his 10-11 broad jump at 6-4, 242 pounds.

"You talk about length and athleticism, you’ve got guys like Jon Jon, he’s been a huge piece and he’ll continue to be throughout the season. Also another great dude as well," Heiberger added.

Embarrassment of riches is an overused term, and not entirely accurate in this situation. Still, Wisconsin's linebacker room is the clear strength of the defense and potentially the team as a whole, and its three-ILB package featuring Posa, Catalano and Kamara all on the field together is a big reason why.