Penn State Football Week 4 Injury Report: When Will Koby Howard Return?

When will Penn State receiver Koby Howard return? Head coach Matt Campbell said that the Nittany Lions' leading receiver will be out for an "extended period of time" with an undisclosed injury, but Howard seems to be pointing toward a mid-October return for a major road game.

Howard posted an image to his Instagram story with the date "10/17/26," which coincides with Penn State's game at Michigan. Howard also posted a familiar image of the Bacta tank from Star Wars, which former Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter used during the 2024 College Football Playoff. We'll see whether the tank's healing powers work in this world.

Looks like Koby Howard is aiming for a return against Michigan pic.twitter.com/h8l2KEovWV — Lexie Linderman (@lexielinderman) September 23, 2026

Howard's injury is the latest for a Penn State team that has absorbed several during training camp and the early part of the season. The Nittany Lions already have lost defensive end Max Granville, probably the team's best pass rusher, to a season-ending injury that he sustained in practice before the Temple game.

On Wednesday, Campbell also said that offensive lineman Will Tompkins, a redshirt freshman transfer from Iowa State, sustained a season-ending injury during warmups of the Buffalo game last week. Tompkins was part of Penn State's second-team line rotation, having played 28 snaps in the opener against Marshall and one series at Temple.

Howard's absence, however, will resonate most Saturday, when the Nittany Lions open Big Ten play against the Badgers (2-1). The sophomore receiver leads Penn State in catches (12) and yards (344) and leads the Big Ten in yards per catch (28.67).

Howard has Penn State's four longest receptions of the season, including a 70-yard touchdown against Buffalo, and seven catches of 30+ yards. He has turned 10 of his 19 career receptions into gains of 30 yards or more.

"The hard part is, as mich as I've talked about Koby earning the right to have the success he’s had, I think that’s more the disappointing part, just knowing how hard he’s worked," Campbell said. "The reality is, he'll work just as hard to get back and better than ever."

With Howard out vs. Wisconsin, Penn State will turn to a receivers room that Campbell said has impressed him so far this season. The team's top four receivers (Howard, Chase Sowell, Brett Eskildsen and Zay Robinson) have combined for 34 reception and five touchdowns.

"I think that room in general has really got off to a great start," Campbell said Tuesday at his weekly press conference. "What Chase Sowell has done has been better than maybe I would even expect. I think we talked about it in preseason camp, the consistency, and I think he's given you dynamic playmaking ability on the outside."

Penn State releases first Big Ten availability report

The first weekly Big Ten availability report for the Penn State-Wisconsin game. Penn State starters Andrew Rappleyea and Brock Riker are questionable, as is Wisconsin RB Abu Sama III. pic.twitter.com/rK2IHtfjfs — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) September 24, 2026

Penn State on Wednesday released the first of four availability reports before the Wisconsin game. As expected, Howard, Granville and defensive end LaVar Arrington II are listed as out. As is second-team cornerback Tyler Armstead, who Campbell praised this week for his climb up the defensive and special teams depth charts.

Elsewhere, tight end Cooper Alexander will miss his fourth straight game as he recovers from injury. Penn State also lists two starters as questionable in tight end Andrew Rappleyea and center Brock Riker. Campbell said this week that Riker, who played two series against Buffalo, should return against Wisconsin.

Linebacker Cam Smith also is listed as questionable after not playing the last two games. Smith played 17 solid snaps in Penn State's opener against Marshall, and Alex Tatsch returned the following week against Temple.

Center Dominic Rulli also is questionable and has not played this season. Iowa State transfer Vaea Ikakoula replaced Riker for most of the Buffalo game.

For Wisconsin, running back Abu Sama III, who played at Iowa State last season, is listed as questionable. Sama missed Wisconsin's Week 3 win over Western Michigan.

Campbell certainly is familiar with injuries. His 2025 Iowa State roster lost numerous player games to injuries, while other key players competed through issues. In fact, Iowa State declined to participate in a bowl game last season, citing a "lack of healthy players to safely practice and play."

Several Iowa State players who were hurt last season transferred to Penn State. Safety Jeremiah Cooper and tight end Gabe Burkle both sustained torn ACLs, with Cooper playing in just four games. Safety Jamison Patton's season ended after nine games.

Iowa State had particular issues at defensive back, where nine players missed game time for various reasons. And though he played the entire season, quarterback Rocco Becht underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder that bothered him for the second half of the year.

"I think the biggest thing is, you have to develop your whole roster," Campbell said when asked what he learned from last season at Iowa State. "Every football team in the country is going through those things, and the teams that have the depth and the ability to develop the next man up are the teams who have the ability to persevere through the season."

No. 13 Penn State (3-0) hosts Wisconsin at 5 p.m. ET Saturday at Beaver Stadium. The game will stream live on Peacock.

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell walks on the sideline against the Buffalo Bulls at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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