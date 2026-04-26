Penn State Players to Watch in the 2027 NFL Draft Class

Penn State produced yet another strong class in the 2026 NFL Draft, as seven players were selected, including a first-round pick (offensive lineman Vega Ioane) for the third straight year.

But what about next year? How does Penn State’s transformed roster, which concluded spring drills Saturday at Beaver Stadium, project for the 2027 draft? It's a difficult class to gauge, considering all the player movement, but still has plenty of draft potential.

Here’s a look at who Penn State’s top prospects could be a year from now at the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C.

Does Penn State have a first-round pick?

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Tony Rojas (13) reacts following a sack on Villanova Wildcats quarterback Tanner Maddocks (3) during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Penn State will bring a three-year, first-round streak to Washington and has had nine first-rounders selected dating to the start of James Franklin’s tenure. Will Penn State make it a fourth straight year in 2027? While there are no obvious first-round picks yet, several could develop.

The first name that emerges is linebacker Tony Rojas, who was playing out of his mind before tearing an ACL last October. Rojas posted 25 tackles (4.5 for loss) and two sacks in just four games in 2025.

Rojas won’t be projected as a first-round pick before the season but could play himself into it. He has speed every linebacker dreams of and tackles well in the open field.

Other potential first-round projects include offensive linemen Anthony Donkoh and Trevor Buhr and safety Marcus Neal Jr.

Though he was limited in practice this spring, Donkoh is poised for a monster 2026 season under new offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. He played in all 13 games (starting 11) last season and has been a crucial piece of the line the past two years. Donkoh earned All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2024 and was a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award.

Buhr, an Iowa State transfer, is also poised for a big year in Happy Valley. He started in just six games for the Cyclones last season but was honorable mention All-Big 12. Buhr will replace Ioane at left guard, where he could be among the Big Ten’s top players.

Neal certainly has the talent to be a first-round pick. He led Iowa State in interceptions (2), solo tackles (40) and tackles for loss (11) in 2025, earning a third-team All-Big 12 selection. Neal also has decent size for a safety (6-1, 218) and will play a variety of roles in D’Anton Lynn’s defense.

Who are the top prospects?

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) throws a pass during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

A strong season in Happy Valley could thrust quarterback Rocco Becht into the draft’s middle rounds. Becht had an uneven 2025 season in Ames but enters 2026 as the most experienced quarterback in college football. He brings 26 career wins to Penn State.

Becht’s best comp might be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, who played for Matt Campbell at Iowa State and was drafted as Mr. Irrelevant four years ago. Purdy already led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2023 and has been a sounding board for Becht.

Wide receiver Chase Sowell has a sturdy 6-3, 205-pound frame and was highly touted in this year’s transfer portal out of Iowa State. The redshirt senior has three consecutive seasons with at least 500 receiving yards and might be Penn State’s best receiver.

Tight end Benjamin Brahmer could also be primed for the 2027 NFL Draft. His 6-7, 252-pound frame will intrigue plenty of franchises. Brahmer is a red-zone threat who is reliable in all situations. He posted 446 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 37 receptions last season.

Other potential draft prospects include cornerbacks Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy. They’ve been mainstays in Penn State’s secondary for cornerbacks coach Terry Smith. Head coach Matt Campbell said Tracy is “one of the best football players that I've coached.”

Who could develop into draft picks?

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during the Blue-White Spring Practice at Beaver Stadium. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Some top candidates include linebackers Kooper Ebel and Caleb Bacon, running back Carson Hansen and kicker Ryan Barker.

Bacon, a former walk-on, had a strong 2025 season. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention after making 68 tackles (9.5 for loss) and three sacks. He and Ebel are in a very strong Penn State’s linebacker room and will catch a lot of eyes.

Ebel, who started across from Bacon at Iowa State, had a dominant 77-tackle season. He added one sack and three passes defended. Ebel is a strong open-field tackler and helps in the run game. However, he may be the odd man out of consistent, starting playing time in the loaded linebacker room.

Hansen is a polished senior back who likely will start the season as Penn State’s top back. He’s a consistent playmaker who, despite not having breakaway speed, will get yards. However, Hansen might end up sharing carries with Ohio State transfer James Peoples and returning back Quinton Martin Jr.

Arguably the most fun pick out of the bunch is Barker. The Penn State kicker owns the best field-goal percentage in program history (89.2 percent and finished the 2025 season leading the FBS with a 94.7-percent success rate. Barker was among Campbell's most underrated retention moves this offseason.

Barker needs to work on his length, but teams draft reliable kickers, which means Barker could be a sneaky pick next April.

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