The Most Interesting Numbers Behind Penn State's 2026 NFL Draft Class

Former Penn State coach James Franklin flew to Tacoma, Washington, to celebrate Olaivavega Ioane, who became the ninth first-round pick of Franklin's Nittany Lions career. Former Penn State quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien was in Ohio with Drew Allar when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the Nittanty Lions' quarterback in Friday's first round.

Then Franklin and his staff dotted their weekend with congratulatory posts to Penn State's eight NFL draft picks, which tied the largest draft haul of Franklin's tenure. Though he's at Virginia Tech, Franklin maintains a soft spot for his former players.

Humbled to be spending the evening with @VegaIoane17 and his family, proud of you and your journey. #FAMILY #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/sCrzpzCfVW — James Franklin (@coachjfranklin) April 24, 2026

Penn State's 2026 NFL Draft class covered a lot of territory. It extended the team's first-round streak, included a rare two running backs and featured five offensive players. The class also underscored how a lot draft picks don't necessarily lead to success.

Here's a look at Penn State's 2026 draft class by the numbers before getting to the Matt Campbell era in 2027.

8

Penn State players selected in the 2026 draft, tying for the most under Franklin. Penn State also had eight players selected in 2022 and 2024.

Round 1: Olaivavega Ioane (Baltimore Ravens, 14th overall)

Round 3: Drew Allar (Pittsburgh Steelers, 76th overall)

Round 4: Drew Shelton (Dallas Cowboys, 112th overall)

Round 4: Dani Dennis-Sutton (Green Bay Packers, 120th overall)

Round 5: Zakee Wheatley (Carolina Panthers, 151st overall)

Round 5: Nicholas Singleton (Tennessee Titans, 165th overall)

Round 5: Zane Durant (Buffalo Bills, 181st overall)

Round 6: Kaytron Allen (Washington Commanders, 187th overall)

7-6

Penn State's record in two of those seasons preceding the eight-pick drafts. The NIttany Lions went 7-6 in 2021, losing three straight games after moving to No. 4 in the country. And of course, Penn State went 7-6 last season, 3-3 during Franklin's six games before he was fired. The 2023 Nittany Lions went 10-3, losing to Ole Miss in the Peach Bowl, leading to the 2024 NFL Draft.

4

The number of Franklin's starting quarterbacks who were drafted. Or, all of them. Christian Hackenberg went in the 2016 second round to the New York Jets. The Baltimore Ravens selected Trace McSorley in the 2019 sixth round.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Sean Clifford in the 2023 fifth round, and the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Allar in the third round. Allar's former teammate Joey Porter Jr. helped announce the pick.

15

Players on Penn State's 2025 roster who will get NFL opportunities. Seven Nittany Lions have signed free-agent deals in addition to the eight draftees.

9

Players drafted from Penn State's heralded 2022 recruiting class, which ranked sixth nationally according to the 247Sports Composite. That includes two first-rounders in Ioane and Abdul Carter (2025) and 2025 third-round pick KJ Winston. And it doesn't include transfers Chop Robinson (2024 first round) and Hunter Nourzad (2024 fifth round).

36

Running backs Penn State has had drafted in the modern era. That includes two more in the 2026 draft: Nicholas Singleton in the fifth round to the Tennessee Titans, and Kaytron Allen in the sixth round to the Washington Commanders.

8,112

Total rushing yards the Washington Commanders have drafted in the sixth round among two Penn State backs. In 2011, Washington selected Evan Royster in the sixth round with the 177th overall pick. Royster held Penn State's career rushing record (3,932 yards) until Allen broke it last season (4,180). Washington selected Allen with the 187th overall pick.

8

Drafts in which Penn State has had two running backs selected. The last time that happened was 1996, when Stephen Pitts (sixth round) and Mike Archie (seventh) were drafted. Penn State also had two fullbacks, Jon Wittman and Brian Milne, drafted in 1996.

Penn State and Notre Dame were the two schools with multiple running backs selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The common denominator? Ja'Juan Seider coached Singleton and Allen at Penn State before spending one season with Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price at Notre Dame.

21

Consecutive years Penn State has had at least one player selected in the first three rounds. According to Penn State, only LSU and USC have done that in the same time frame.

1996

Still Penn State's most prolific draft in the event's seven-round era. Penn State had 10 players selected in 1996, including first-round picks Jeff Hartings and Andre Johnson.

403

Total number of Penn State players selected all-time in the NFL Draft. Penn State ranks seventh among college programs in total picks.

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