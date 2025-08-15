5 Things We've Learned So Far From Penn State Football Training Camp
Penn State has passed the midway point of training camp, with the Aug. 30 season-opener against Nevada drawing closer. The Nittany Lions turn the corner on camp having essentially completed installs, including with Jim Knowles' defense, but with the depth chart still written in pencil at some positions.
Penn State ostensibly has time to unwind issues, considering its three-game non-conference schedule, though head coach James Franklin isn't viewing camp through that lens. Franklin told reporters in State College this week that he has seen "just too many missed assignments" in practice.
"Bad football will get you beat long before good football will win you games," Franklin said.
That's Franklin telling his team to straighten up, there's a title to win this season. What else have we learned about Penn State football during camp? Here's a glance:
RELATED: What Penn State fans can take away from the Michigan sign-stealing report
The transfer receivers have improved the room
The preseason praise has been consistent for Penn State's trio of transfer receivers, notably Kyron Hudson and Trebor Pena, who have proven to be playmakers on the field and veteran voices in the room. Though expectations of the receivers should be tempered, especially after last season, Franklin has seen tangible growth.
"Pena's body type and his skill set, and Hudson's body type and his skill set, are really nice complementary pieces," Franklin said. "More than anything, they're two veteran, experienced guys with production that we expect to have big years for us."
There also have been buzzworthy signs around a few young receivers, notably true freshman Koby Howard, while fifth-year senior Liam Clifford might be working under the radar. It's too soon to expect a complete turnaround, but the signs are positive.
The RB3 position appears stalled
Franklin delivered a short, rather curt response to a question about the No. 3 running back spot. That doesn't seem like a depth-chart necessity with Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in the offense, but Penn State likes to use a third back in certain formations. It also helps when Penn State needs to give either Singleton or Allen a breather.
Recently, though, Franklin has seen the competition stall. Cam Wallace, Quinton Martin Jr. and Corey Smith are the returning contenders to take the role. Franklin recently highlighted Wallace's return from a 2024 injury, saying that the back is starting "to look more and more like the Cam we remember every single day."
Last week, Franklin's tone changed, indicating that no one has seized the role.
“I think it’s still wide open,” Franklin said. “We’ve had some inconsistency there in terms of who’s practicing and who’s not, guys getting dinged up and things like that, so that thing’s still wide open.”
That's part motivational tool, so we'll see what changes in Week 3.
Some key starting spots remain competitive
The two primary positions to watch are right guard and safety. Senior Zakee Wheatley's name is carved into the starting lineup at one safety position, but the spot next to him remains open. The leading contenders are sophomore Dejuan Lane and junior King Mack.
Lane was among the few true freshmen to play all 16 games last season and delivered an interception against Maryland. Mack is a familar name, even though he's listed among the "newcomers" in Penn State's football media guide.
Mack played for the Nittany Lions as a freshman in 2023, did a one-year detour at Alabama last year and returned to Penn State this season. Both likely will play a lot of snaps during the non-conference schedule, along with Antonio Belgrave-Shorter.
On the offensive line, Anthony Donkoh is splitting time at right guard and right tackle and could be the starter inside. He's competing with sophomore Cooper Cousins for the starting job. Again, both will get snaps in September to sort the spot.
It's important to remember that Donkoh was injured last November and continues to find his full speed. Still, his versatility is vital, particularly after former lineman JB Nelson's transfer.
Penn State is limited at linebacker
Knowles told reporters in State College this week that he's comfortable with the three-player linebacker rotation of Tony Rojas, Dom DeLuca and Amare Campbell. But he's waiting for others to declare themselves alongside that trio.
Knowles also said that he's not really comfortable playing just three linebackers, even though his formation primarily will call for two on the field simultaneously. The issue here is experience. Few of the rostered linebackers have played substantial snaps.
DaKaari Nelson started one game last season but hasn't been discussed much this preseason. Sophomore Anthony Speca played in six games last season but made five of his eight tackles against Kent State. Keon Wylie missed 2024 with an injury. There are some legitimate questions at linebacker.
Franklin really likes Year 3 Drew Allar
They won't stop talking about the new-look quarterback this season. Even this week, quarterbacks coach Danny O'Brien said, "He’s in the best shape of his life.”
Franklin has alternately praised and pushed his third-year starter toward what could be a transformational season. The Penn State coach even has suggested Allar could become the No. 1 overall pick of next year's NFL Draft.
"He’s a proven commodity," Franklin said. "There’s not many of them in college football. He’s done some really, really good things, and there’s areas he needed to improve on and he’s worked hard in those areas this offseason. I think he’s going to do what he’s done every year since he got on campus. He’s gotten better every single year. Last year, most people had him projected as a first-round draft choice, and he decided to come back to school. I think he’s going to take another significant step this year, just like he has every year."