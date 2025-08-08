Penn State Training Camp Update: Who's Standing Out for the Nittany Lions?
Penn State enters Week 2 of training camp having established a proper tone for the 2025 season. Coach James Franklin said the team's injury situation is moving in the right direction, and some of the roster competitions are beginning to sort themselves.
As Big Ten Network noted during its practice visit, this Penn State football roster is deep with veterans who know the process. Yet some younger players are beginning to emerge as potential contributors to the championship chase as well.
So who is standing out during training camp? Here are some Nittany Lions to watch on the road to the Aug. 30 opener vs. Nevada.
Tight end Khalil Dinkins
It's probably time for Franklin to stop referring to Dinkins as underrated. The tight end made Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" and the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award, which former teammate Tyler Warren won last year.
The 6-4, 250-pound fifth-year senior who runs a 4.5 40-yard dash isn't going to surprise any defensive coordinators. Nevertheless, Dinkins has been a training camp standout and the position's alpha, even if the Nittany Lions don't think he's getting enough attention.
"He's just a sneaky guy," Penn State center Nick Dawkins said. "He gets in all the sneaky crevices you don’t think you see."
Running back Cam Wallace
Penn State will use the non-conference schedule (which Franklin loves, by the way) to solidify some roles. Among them is the No. 3 running back position, a potentially snap-lucrative spot for an enterprising back.
Cam Wallace earned the role last year but sustained a major injury against Kent State and missed the remainder of the season. He's back and has looked healthy and quick in camp. The redshirt sophomore is moving to reclaim the role.
"He starts to look more and more like the Cam we remember every single day," Franklin said.
Offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh
Donkoh got hurt late into an all-Big Ten season in 2024, when he was among the conference's best right tackles. Nolan Rucci replaced him and had a terrific postseason, leading to the question: Who plays right tackle for Penn State in 2025?
Turns out, Donkoh and Rucci could get onto the field together after all. Donkoh is playing guard and tackle and has been lining next to Rucci in some sets. With gifted sophomore Cooper Cousins working inside as well, Donkoh becomes an important swing player. He's having a productive camp at both positions.
Receiver Koby Howard
Penn State's trio of transfer receivers likely will form the core of the corps. Kyron Hudson has been a particular camp standout. But the Nittany Lions need more from a position that has some long-range skill.
Senior Liam Clifford is getting some watch-out notices in camp, as is freshman Koby Howard. The 5-11, 197-pound receiver from Florida enrolled early and earned Franklin's annual ping for young players. "Koby has gotten a lot of buzz early on," the head coach said. Sometimes buzz is just that, but Howard has been a standout.
Defensive end Zuriah Fisher
Franklin has penciled Fisher as a starter opposite Dani Dennis-Sutton for a while, so it was notable that Franklin mentioned the defensive end's "bumps and bruises" during practice. Since Fisher missed 2024 with an injury, that rang a mild alarm. Franklin, though, didn't sound too concerned ("We expect him to be across from Dani and having a big year for us") about the sixth-year senior.
"He is an experienced guy, we’ve got a ton of faith in him and a ton of belief in him," Franklin said.
Defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam
A redshirt freshman, Gilliam is going to get plenty of snaps alongside Zane Durant, particularly as Alonzo Ford Jr. regains his playing legs after a 2024 season-ending injury. Gilliam got into five games last year and has a big frame (6-2, 302 pounds) to complement Durant. He's another player Franklin has buzzed during camp, one who got a deep-cut mention on the "Freaks List."
Cornerback Zion Tracy
Tracy, a junior, is proving to be among the team's most versatile players. He started four games last year and might get more, particularly when defensive coordinator Jim Knowles goes to five defensive backs. He and Audavion Collins are challenging for reps consistently.
Tracy also is pushing to retain the punt return role he took over last season. Franklin occasionally has favored reliable fair-catch returners when he didn't have playmakers. Tracy won't be that type of returner. "Both at DB and corner, [Tracy] looks really good right now," Franklin said.