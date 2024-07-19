6 Key Players Penn State Will Face During the 2024 Season
Having played against Ohio State, Michigan and other competitive conference foes almost annually for the past three decades, Penn State is no stranger to facing great opposing players. But in the first year of an expanded Big Ten, the talent pool the Nittany Lions must prepare for is growing.
Here’s a look at six of the best opposing players Penn State is set to face in 2024. Since Ohio State could build this list alone, we’re highlighting players from six different opponents on the 2024 Penn State football schedule.
Denzel Burke, Ohio State
Ohio State’s top overall player probably is wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, the all-Big Ten returnee and projected first-round NFL Draft pick. However, cornerback Denzel Burke could give the Nittany Lions the most trouble in their attempt to end a seven-game losing streak to the Buckeyes.
Penn State’s wide receiver corps struggled tremendously against the Buckeyes in 2023 and will need to completely redefine itself in its rematch on Nov. 2 at Beaver Stadium. Burke, a second-team All-American last season, will be called upon to halt a Nittany Lion passing attack led by quarterback Drew Allar and wide receiver Harrison Wallace III.
Bear Alexander, USC
If USC blossoms into a contender in 2024, it won’t be because of its offense. That’s already been great and should be again. But all eyes are on the Trojans’ defense after a miserable campaign that left coach Lincoln Riley searching for answers in the transfer portal and in hiring new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
Defensive tackle Bear Alexander is the star of Lynn’s unit, and his name characterizes his playing style to perfection. Alexander (6-3, 313 pounds) is a master at swallowing up running backs behind or near the line of scrimmage.
With an unconvincing receiving corps, Penn State is likely to rely heavily on running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen this fall. Alexander is set for the opportunity to introduce himself to the Nittany Lions’ offense in Los Angeles on Oct. 12.
Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
Penn State’s season opener against West Virginia will serve as the first test for several position groups, including the edge, which is embracing two new starters. Dani Dennis-Sutton and Abdul Carter have played their fair share of football over the past two seasons, but a matchup with the Mountaineers’ star left tackle Wyatt Milum represents a stern introduction to the 2024 season on Aug. 31.
With Carter making his collegiate debut at defensive end, it’ll likely be Dennis-Sutton handling the majority of snaps against Milum, an All-Big 12 selection who appears destined for the early rounds of the NFL Draft.
Dillon Thieneman, Purdue
Let’s list the accolades: FWAA Defensive Freshman of the Year, Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year, 247Sports True Freshman of the Year, third-team All-American. Yeah, Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman is a certified stud, and Penn State will get its first look at him on Nov. 16 in West Lafayette.
Thieneman’s six interceptions in 2023 were one shy of the conference’s best tally. And he did it as a true freshman. Allar isn’t keen on throwing picks, having set the FBS record by opening his career with 311 pass attempts before tossing his first. But if anyone is likely to come away with one against the Nittany Lions, it’s Thieneman in his second year with the Boilermakers.
Darius Taylor, Minnesota
A lower leg injury forced him to miss most of the 2023 season, but Minnesota running back Darius Taylor is healthy and poised to become one of the nation’s top ballcarriers this fall.
The Golden Gophers love to use their running backs heavily, and it’s no different with Taylor, who averaged 23 carries per game before the injury. Taylor wasn’t merely prolific; he was successful. As a true freshman, Taylor finished third in the Big Ten with 5.8 yards per carry and tallied 799 yards over just six games played. Penn State visits Minnesota on Nov. 23.
Will Pauling, Wisconsin
Defense will be the heart of Wisconsin’s success in the second year under coach Luke Fickell. But the offense, led by star wide receiver Will Pauling, could reshape the Badgers as a legitimate contender in the Big Ten.
Pauling broke out for 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns in Wisconsin’s 35-31 ReliaQuest Bowl loss to LSU. He finished the year with a team-high 74 receptions, 837 receiving yards and six touchdowns. He should be a difficult test for Penn State’s revamped cornerback room, headed by first-year starter Cam Miller and Georgia transfer A.J. Harris. Wisconsin plays host to Penn State on Oct. 26.
Seth Engle has covered Penn State football and men’s basketball for the past four years, most recently serving as the football editor of the Daily Collegian. His work has appeared in the Associated Press, Philadelphia Inquirer, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, PennLive, Centre Daily Times and more. Follow him on X (or Twitter) @bigsengtweets.