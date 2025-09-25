Behind the Scenes in Eugene: A Scouting Report on the Oregon Ducks
The head coaches for Saturday's White Out, Penn State's James Franklin and Oregon's Dan Lanning, engaged in a duel this week to see who could congratulate each other the most while scouting their opponent. And Franklin wasn't about to give up any tradecraft regarding what the Ducks might confront at Beaver Stadium.
For instance. asked this week whether there's more to come from Penn State's, Franklin said, "It's not in our best interests to answer that question."
So if no one else will give up the the insight, we went behind the scenes in Eugene for a scouting report of the sixth-ranked Ducks. Oregon brings a 4-0 record to Beaver Stadium, an offense averaging 50.8 points per game that has allowed just one sack and a defense that ranks ninth nationally (9.3 ppg).
Cory Pappas covers the Ducks for Oregon on SI, which has been leading the Oregon coverage from Eugene all week. So we asked Pappas for a scouting report on Oregon ahead of Big Ten Saturday Night at Beaver Stadium.
1. After Oregon's 4-0 start, what do you really know about the Ducks?
The offense is more explosive than it was last season. They have averaged a staggering 50.8
points and 523.8 yards per game. The competition hasn’t been great so far in their four wins.
Montana State, Oklahoma State, Northwestern, and Oregon State have a combined record of
0-9 vs. FBS opponents this season. However, this team’s offense looked out of sorts early on
last season against Idaho and Boise State. It’s been great to see them humming out of the
gates, albeit against lesser opponents.
2. How is this team different from the one that beat Penn State in the Big Ten title game?
This team has a much deeper running backs room. Oregon leaned on Jordan James last
season with a steady dose of Noah Whittington. The two combined for 1,807 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. No other running back ran for 100 yards and more than one touchdown for the entire season. In the Big Ten title game, they were the only two backs to get carries.
The 2025 room is loaded. Jayden Limar, Dierre Hill Jr., and Noah Whittington have each rushed
for 150-plus yards and multiple touchdowns through four games. Then there is Jordon Davison,
who leads the team in rushing touchdowns with six. What may be the most surprising thing about the success of this room is that there hasn’t been much production from Makhi Hughes. He was one of the top transfers in the country this offseason from Tulane and he has only rushed for 70 yards and no touchdowns.
3. Who are the players Penn State should be most concerned about?
Wide receiver Dakorien Moore. Despite just being a freshman, the class of 2025 five-star recruit already looks like the Ducks' No.1 target. Heading into this season, it appeared that Evan Stewart would be Oregon’s go-to wideout. Stewart suffered a torn patellar tendon this offseason. He will most likely not play this season.
Moore now has more on his plate and so far has thrived. Moore has 207 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns to go along with 42 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith showed the whole country last season that a freshman can dominate in big games. Will Moore be able to do the same?
4. What makes quarterback Dante Moore ready for this moment?
Moore got thrown into the fire at UCLA in 2023 as a freshman and struggled. Transferring to Oregon and being patient enough to sit behind Dillon Gabriel for a year looks like it was a great move. He was able to see a veteran college quarterback run offensive coordinator Will Stein’s offense. Moore looks the part in the early going this season. His ceiling is higher than Gabriel’s. On the road at Penn State during a white-out is a tall order, but this is the moment that Moore has been waiting for and he will be ready.
5. Oregon wins if and loses if...
Oregon wins if it can keep Dante Moore upright. The Ducks' offensive line has done a great job so far this season protecting him. If they can replicate that on Saturday, Moore will feel a lot more comfortable in front of this hostile environment. On the flip side, Oregon will lose if they can’t stop the Nittany Lions' pass rush. This coupled with a heavy load of a Penn State rushing attack on offense spells trouble for the Ducks.
Penn State hosts Oregon at 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. NBC will carry the game on its Big Ten Saturday Night broadcast.