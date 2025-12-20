Best College Football Prop Bets Today for (How to Bet Dante Moore vs. James Madison)
Alabama and Oklahoma faced off in the first game of the College Football Playoff last night, and now it's time for us to get ready for the other three games. If you want to get in on the player prop market for today's games, you're in the right spot. I have one locked in for each game, so let's dive into them.
College Football Playoff Best Prop Bets Today
- Mario Craver Anytime Touchdown (+185)
- Jamauri McClure OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Dante Moore UNDER 233.5 Passing Yards (-114)
Miami vs. Texas A&M Prop Bet
KC Koncepcion and Mario Craver are the top two receivers for Texas A&M. Only five receptions and 61 yards separate the two players, but Concepcion has five more touchdowns. That leads me to believe that Craver has more betting value to find the end zone at longer odds at +185. Let's see if he can score his fifth touchdown of the season.
Pick: Mario Craver Anytime Touchdown (+185)
Tulane vs. Ole Miss Prop Bet
Not enough people are discussing how poorly the Ole Miss run defense has performed this season. They're 132nd in opponent rush EPA, and they allow 4.7 yards per carry, which ranks 95th amongst all teams. That could lead Jamauri McClure to have a big game, as he has taken over as the primary running back for Tulane in the second half of the season and has been electric when he gets the ball in his hands. He is averaging 6.7 yards per rush and has run for at least 70 yards in four straight games.
Pick: Jamauri McClure OVER 50.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
James Madison vs. Oregon Prop Bet
James Madison's biggest strength is its passing defense. The Dukes rank fourth in opponent dropback EPA and second in opponent passing success rate. They're also ninth in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.8 yards per pass. Oregon would be smart to stick to running the football in this game, leading to Dante Moore going under his rushing yards total of 233.5.
Pick: Dante Moore UNDER 233.5 Passing Yards (-114)
