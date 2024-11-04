Big Ten Sets Kickoff Time for Penn State-Purdue Game
The Big Ten Conference on Monday announced the schedule for its Nov. 16 slate of games, which includes Penn State's visit to Purdue. Kickoff for the Nittany Lions' game against the Boilermakers is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.
Penn State most recent visit to Ross-Ade Stadium was a wild 2022 season-opener that featured seven lead changes, 832 yards of total offense, five second-half touchdowns and an interception return for a touchdown that was dubbed the "puke six." The Nittany Lions eventually won 35-31 after quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back from the interception to lead an eight-play, 80-yard touchdown drive, which he capped with a 10-yard touchdown pass to running back Keyvone Lee in the final minute.
The victory improved Penn State's record at Purdue to 7-2, which includes four consecutive wins in Big Ten play. Penn State leads the series against Purdue 16-3-1 and has won 10 straight over the Boilermakers.
This season, Purdue (1-7, 0-5) is last in the Big Ten and has lost seven straight since its season-opening win over Indiana State. The Boilermakers visit Ohio State on Saturday.
Penn State (7-1) seeks to get back on track Saturday at home against Washington for the annual White Out game. The Nittany Lions fell to Ohio State 20-13 last weekend after failing to score an offensive touchdown in a game for the first time since 2014. Penn State coach James Franklin said the Nittany Lions still can achieve their goals this season, which includes a trip to the College Football Playoff. One new goal emerged after the loss to the Buckeyes. Several players said they hope to see Ohio State again in the playoff.
"I'm totally good with those guys speaking how they felt at the moment. I'm totally fine with that," Franklin said. "I'm totally fine with them having enough confidence and having enough grit and determination and anger at the moment that they want a second shot. In today's college football, that's a reality in ways that it probably hasn't been in the past. It wasn't my message in the locker room, but there was people talking about it. I'm totally fine with that. What the message is, the way I interpret the message, is that we want to play well enough to continue playing as a team and as a family as long as we possibly can.
"Again, in today's college football, those things that you just said, you know, they're possible. They're realistic. Which I also think is probably cool about college football now where that wasn't the case in the past. You would have to wait a full calendar year depending on the schedule."
