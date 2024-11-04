What James Franklin Said About Penn State's Final Series Vs. Ohio State
Penn State coach James Franklin covered plenty of territory Monday at his weekly press conference before the Washington game, though very little of it was about Washington. Franklin conducted his usual opponent preview at the top of the session before taking questions largely about last Saturday's 20-13 loss to Ohio State.
Franklin discussed the final offensive series, which he said should have included more Tyler Warren, the final defensive series, which he said should have included a big stop, his wide receivers and much more. Here's the transcript's highlights, courtesy of the skilled transcriptionists at ASAPSports.
RELATED: James Franklin addresses viral videos regarding himself, Jason Kelce at Penn State-Ohio State game
On his biggest takeway from Penn State's final fourth-quarter offensive series: First of all, obviously we didn't get movement up front. We got two of the better running backs in the country. You want to try to feed those guys and allow them to get downhill. They've done a really good job of it, not only this year but throughout their careers. I think that's the right thing to do.But I also think there is a piece where you can say in critical moments you got to think players not place. You know, maybe in one of those three downs at least you got to make sure Tyler Warren touches the ball, however that is, whether it's Wildcat, in the passing game, or whether that's as a ball carrier.
But, again, I think we got two really good running backs that we feel good about. Those guys have got to touch the ball as well. That's probably the biggest thing. I think when you do throw the ball you're going to have to understand that they're just as aware of Tyler Warren as we are trying to get the ball to him. The likelihood is that guy is going to be double teamed as well. So obviously hindsight is 20/20, but at the end of the day you got to create movement and score when you need one yard. Whether that's picking up a critical fourth down or whether that's goal line. We got to do some things better scheme-wise, but also we got do a little bit better job fundamental and technique-wise to make sure we get the movement we need.
On the recent performance of Penn State's run game: I think our traditional running game with the two running backs we got to get going. You look at it, obviously when you compare it to the beginning of the year and now competition plays a part in that obviously. Who you play plays a big part in that. I think there are some things we got to do in terms of scheme to make them defend the field and spread the box out as much as possible. Whether that's outside zone. Whether that's gap schemes, whether that's inside zone, whether that's personnel. I think some of the heavy stuff has been really good to us, but it's the age old argument, whether it's the run game or the pass game, if you go heavy they got a chance to go heavy as well.
They got a chance to match personnel. You bring in another lineman, they bring in another lineman. You take a lineman out, which sometimes I think people wonder why you do that. Well, you put more wide receivers in and you spread the field, you make them defend the field. That's one less block you have to make in the box. No different in pass protection. Everybody thinks to throw the ball down the field you have to keep more guys in. They're also going to bring more people the more guys you keep in in pass protection. We got to get our traditional running game going. I think that's going to be a combination of both still doing some of the heavy stuff, but I think we can expand on some of the spread stuff as well to get some guys out of the box to create more space.And then also from a scheme standpoint as well, making sure that we're making them defend the field as much as possible. So outside runs, outside zones, which also could have an impact on inside zones in gap schemes as well.
On Penn State's wide receivers: I think we have improved. I don't think there is any doubt about
it. From last year we've improved on the field, in practice, in production. I haven't checked statistically, but I don't know if we had games last year where we had multiple receivers at times, different games, go for over 100 yards, which we have had this year. I don't know if we had at times last year guys step up in critical moments and make clutch plays when it was needed most.
So I think there has been significant strides made there, but there is still more work to do. That last game is an example of that. We have got to be able to threaten people, got to be able to stretch
people, got to be able to make plays and create separation and make tough catches. That needs to happen. I think that needs to be an emphasis really for the rest of the season. I think that that question and the question that I just got, being able to run the ball more consistently in traditional running sets with traditional running backs and be able to make more plays in the passing game at the wide receiver position is going to be really important not only for this game, but long-term for this season and where we want to go.
On the unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty against cornerback Elliot Washington II: I did not turn that in to the Big Ten officials this week because I know what the response would be. Technically, by the rules, there is justification for making that call. I watch college football not only on TV but I watch tons of hours of cutups. That call could be made five or six times a game in every game in college football. For me to turn it in and say well, technically that is, I didn't turn it in. But I think the way you address it is in a team meeting setting. It needs to be addressed so not only does that player learn, but the whole team learns. Not only in a team meeting, but also on either side of the ball, offense or defense, it needs to be addressed. Needs to be addressed with the individual, which it has. And with the group, which it has.
On Ohio State's final offensive series: The last drive was concerning, right? Starting with the quarterback sneak for four yards. Obviously we needed to score in that goal line drive. You can also make the case that them having the ball at the one yard line, getting a safety, puts us in an unbelievable situation now to go win the game. You get safety there, two points. Now you get the ball back, you go down, and now not only do you score, but you score and take time off the clock. Now you have enough points to win the game in regulation. As an optimist there was an opportunity there to really do something special. Whether those are championship drives from an offensive perspective or whether they're defensive gut checks, you have got to be able to stop the run when everybody in the stadium knows that they're going to run the ball.
Just like on offense, you got to have the attitude that you got to be able to run the ball when everybody in the stadium knows you have to run the ball. That did not happen in that scenario. I was very pleased with our defense. I think that team was averaging 40 points a game, so I think overall, you look at how we played against them, I think we played well. But, there are three drives in that game where I don't think we played up to the standard of how we played this year and specifically in that game.
On Penn State players saying they want to meet Ohio State again this season: Yeah, I'm totally good with those guys speaking how they felt at the moment. I'm totally fine with that. I'm totally fine with them having enough confidence and having enough grit and determination and anger at the moment that they want a second shot.In today's college football, that's a reality in ways that it probably hasn't been in the past. It wasn't my message in the locker room, but there was people talking about it. I'm totally fine with that. I'm totally fine with that.What the message is the way I interpret the message is that we want to play well enough to continue playing as a team and as a family as long as we possibly can.
Again, in today's college football, those things that you just said, you know, they're possible. They're realistic. Which I also think is probably cool about college football now where that wasn't the case in the past. You would have to wait a full calendar year depending on the schedule. So, yeah, I think that's a cool thing for college football.
More Penn State Football
Big Ten sets kickoff time for Penn State-Purdue game
The Penn State-Ohio State report card
Where Penn State landed in the polls after loss to Ohio State