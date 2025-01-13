Dani Dennis-Sutton Returns to Penn State: 'The Job's Not Done Yet'
Dani Dennis-Sutton, the dynamic Penn State defensive end who recored 4.5 sacks in a dominant three-game playoff run, announced Monday that he will return to the Nittany Lions in 2025, continuing a memorable day for Penn State football's future roster. Dennis-Sutton joined running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen in announcing their returns. Dennis-Sutton made his decision public on social media.
"We were on the brink of greatness, and that taste of what could be only has made me hungrier," Dennis-Sutton wrote in his post. "The job's not done yet — we've got unfinished business to take care of together.
"I'm coming back more determined than ever to dominate on the field, chase that elusive championship, and leave my mark on this legendary program. To my teammates, coaches, and the best fans in college football — let's make this final chapter one for the history books."
Dennis-Sutton is the sixth major Penn State starter to announce his return, joining the running backs, quarterback Drew Allar, defensive tackle Zane Durant and safety Zakee Wheatley. The group of All-Big Ten players forms a formidable base for Penn State, which won a program-record 13 games and reached the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.
Dennis-Sutton — a member of the 2022 recruiting class with Allar, Singleton, Allen and Durant — could have joined fellow defensive end Abdul Carter in the 2025 NFL Draft. ESPN's Scouts Inc. ranked Dennis-Sutton as the No. 9 edge rusher in the draft class and the 46th player overall. But Dennis-Sutton's return gives Penn State's two of the Big Ten's top defensive linemen and one of the nation's best edge rushers for next season.
Dennis-Sutton made two sacks, including a strip-sack, in the Orange Bowl, bringing his season total to 8.5, which ranked second on the team. He finished with 13 tackles for loss, generating six of those in three playoff games. Dennis-Sutton had 2.5 against Boise State in the second round and two against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. He also made one of the most athletic interceptions of the playoff against Notre Dame, leaping to pick off Riley Leonard in the fourth quarter.
"Dani is a guy that's really done everything right since he stepped on campus, and to see him be able to make some big plays tonight at critical moments was huge," Penn State coach James Franklin said after the Orange Bowl. "Really gave us a chance to go win that game."
Dennis-Sutton, a two-time All-Big Ten selection, has been a playmaker across Penn State's defense. He has two career interceptions, including against Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, and four career forced fumbles. Dennis-Sutton has recored 22.5 career tackles for loss and 15 sacks. He also had nine quarterback hurries and three pass breakups this season.
Dennis-Sutton missed time this season with an injury that held him to just five snaps against Ohio State and only 10 the following week against Washington.
Penn State has moved quickly in retaining some of its top players from the 2024 roster. Others who have yet to announce include linebacker Kobe King, center Nick Dawkins, receiver Trey Wallace and offensive linemen Drew Shelton and Vega Ioane.
More Penn State Football
Reports: Clemson targeting Penn State DC Tom Allen for same position
Safety King Mack returns to Penn State after spending 2024 season at Alabama