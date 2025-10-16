Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State's New Quarterback, Shares Update on Drew Allar
STATE COLLEGE | Penn State’s Terry Smith and Ethan Grunkemeyer found themselves in the “same boat” this week after being put in positions they never anticipated. Smith will make his head-coaching debut Saturday night at Iowa, where Grunkemeyer will start his first game at quarterback.
“Fortunately or unfortunately, he and I have been thrust into a role that neither one of us saw coming this week," Smith said.
Smith, Penn State’s interim head coach, took over for James Franklin, who was fired Sunday after the Nittany Lions lost three straight games. He has just four practices to prepare Penn State for a trip to face the Hawkeyes at a sold-out Kinnick Stadium.
Meanwhile, Grunkenmeyer, meanwhile, replaces Drew Allar, who sustained a season-ending injury against Northwestern last week. Grunkemeyer said that Allar is "holding up really well" following the injury and is helping him prepare for his first career start.
A redshirt freshman who has thrown 13 career passes (11 this season), Grunkemeyer now will take control of the Penn State offense in prime time at one of the Big Ten’s loudest venues.
“He seems to be adjusting well,” Smith said of Grunkemeyer. “He’s doing good, making all the right checks. I’m kind of excited to see him. I think he’s going to give us a bolt of energy and I’m looking forward to it.
RELATED: A 'fragile' Penn State prepares for its first game without James Franklin
Learning from Drew Allar
While Allar has met with his doctor and hasn’t been around the team much this week, he continues to help Grunkemeyer through this process. They text each other daily, and Grunkemeyer said that Allar has been in the locker room with a "positive mindset."
“As much as on the field, I’m checking in with him as a person as well,” Grunkemeyer said. “He’s just been super helpful, kind of telling me what to expect. He’s played in a lot of big games on the road, so he’s a great mentor in that aspect.”
It won’t be easy to make his first start on the road, but Grunkemeyer feels prepared. Penn State blasted crowd noise and music through Holuba Hall at practice Wednesday to prepare for Kinnick Stadium.
The last time Penn State played in Iowa City, a quarterback injury loomed as well. Sean Clifford left the game with the Nittany Lions leading 17-3 in the first half, and backup Ta’Quan Roberson replaced him. Penn State committed eight false start penalties, seven with Roberson on the field, because of crowd noise and snap issues. Iowa rallied, scoring a late touchdown in a 23-20 win.
Smith said that Grunkemeyer has handled the line of scrimmage well and that there haven’t been communication issues thus far.
“Grunk’s looked really good,” Smith said. “He’s had a really good two days. He’s excited for the opportunity.”
Quickly becoming a locker room leader
When you’re a quarterback, you’re also a leader — it’s part of the job description. Grunkemeyer had to find his voice, and find it quickly, now that he’s the guy under center.
“Guys respect you in the locker room,” Grunkemeyer said. “I really just try to create a relationship with everybody, and that’s something I take pride in, getting to every position group, every person on the team.”
Grunkemeyer said he expects to be just as intense as Allar during games and is going to ask for feedback from his teammates on the sideline.
“I want you to come to tell me, ‘Hey, I’m seeing this,’ because that helps me,” Grunkemeyer said. “Maybe I didn’t see that on film and I think that’s super helpful to have those communications on the sideline.”
The team’s offensive players made Grunkemeyer more comfortable when they said they believed in him. Center Nick Dawkins called Grunkemeyer “a baller.”
“I have all the confidence in the world in Grunk,” Dawkins said. “He’s a baller. He goes out there and he plays with confidence. He's been doing so since he got to campus, going against the scout team last year and this year in camp and spring ball. He's not scared, which is awesome. He plays to win, and that’s all you can ask out of a quarterback, especially given the situation.”
Smith wants Penn State to start enjoying the game again and celebrating together, which starts with Grunkemeyer.
“If we get a big play, he wants to see you down there giving them props,” Grunkemeyer said. “Running back breaks a tackle, makes a play, give them props. We’re definitely taking that to heart and really trying to work with it.”
Building chemistry with his receivers
Grunkemeyer was named the backup quarterback before Penn State’s first game of the season but hasn’t seen much action in games. He has thrown for 105 yards and has two touchdowns, one rushing. He played just one snap in the past three games, entering on fourth down vs. Northwestern after Allar got hurt. The Wildcats stopped Grunkemeyer for a loss to secure the win.
While he has worked primarily with the second-team offense in practice, Grunkemeyer believes he has created enough chemistry with the starters.
“I’m super close with all the receivers, whether it’s going out to dinner with them, hanging out with them in the locker room,” Grunkemeyer said. He believes having a strong relationship outside of the Lasch Building is important.
Grunkemeyer feels comfortable running the playbook and advocating for what he likes in meetings with coaches. There are only two practices left before Saturday’s game, and the quarterback said he “feels prepared.”
“I’m just a guy that likes to go out there and just play,” Grunkemeyer said. “Whatever [offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki] dials up, I’m ready for it. We prepare for it all week in practice, and I’m just ready to go out there and play.”