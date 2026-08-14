Everything We Know About Penn State's Running Backs Competition in Camp

The discussion surrounding Penn State’s running backs room has centered on three players: Carson Hansen, James Peoples and Quinton Martin Jr. However, the position group could be more of a four-headed monster this season.

Running backs coach Savon Huggins and offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser included returning back Cam Wallace in the conversation, indicating that he will play a part in the Nittany Lions’ 2026 offense.

“I think that's the beautiful thing about this,” Huggins said. “Quinton Martin has an unbelievable skill set, and you saw him be very explosive through spring ball. You see James show flashes. He had a really nice explosive run in an inside zone in the spring game.

“And then you see Carson have about a couple 40-yard runs and some hard catches; the one catch he had on a slide route on third down. And then Cam is finally able to be healthy. I think it really is going to play itself out.”

With so much to be decided, we broke down the four projected running backs, starting with a name emerging in the preseason conversation, and what’s in store this season.

Cam Wallace

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Cam Wallace runs through a drill during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wallace struggled with injuries during his first three seasons at Penn State. He broke both legs on one play during the 2024 season, returned to hurdle a defender in the 2025 opener against Nevada but then played in only two games after that.

Wallace, a 3-star running back out of Georgia in the 2023 class, has only 24 total carries in his career. He has the makings of a solid college back but needs a strong camp to earn playing time. Early signs are that he will get that chance.

“Cam Wallace has kind of flown under the radar, and a lot of it has to do with injuries,” Huggins said. “... Cam has made unbelievable strides to get back healthy and be consistent, and every time he's had an opportunity, he showed up, and I think that's the biggest thing with Cam that you see.”

Huggins said that one of Wallace’s biggest strengths is his ability to stay positive through change. Wallace initially entered his name in the NCAA Transfer Portal in January but decided to return to Penn State. If Wallace continues to improve, Huggins said he’ll earn a role in the offense.

“Mentally, you got two transfers coming in. You got a guy returning that played probably a little bit more than you did. He came back from an injury. He could have a horrible attitude, right?” Huggins said. “He chose to come back, get his degree, and he has been an unbelievable teammate. And he doesn't have to accept his role, right? But he is going to, and he's handling his business the right way.

"And an opportunity is going to present itself for him when it does. And I tell him, when it does, you're going to take full advantage of it because of how you've approached every day like a professional.”

Carson Hansen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen runs with the ball during the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Huggins said pretty clearly that the backfield roles aren’t defined yet, it’s hard to imagine Hansen not being the starter. The 6-2, 216-pound back from Iowa State is coming off his second consecutive season rushing for at least 750 yards, which included 21 total touchdowns. He ended his junior year with five straight performances eclipsing the 100-rushing mark, posting four rushing touchdowns in that stretch.

He’s the most experienced back in the room and is the most polished, specifically for a high workload. Hansen has amassed at least 150 carries in each of the past two years, and his playing style supports it. He’s a physical, hard-nosed back who can play on any down.

That toughness bodes well in the red zone, an area Penn State wants to improve upon in 2026. The Nittany Lions ranked eighth in the Big Ten in red-zone conversion rate at 88.9 percent and could use a runner like Hansen who can punch it in during goal-to-go situations. Hansen had seven multi-touchdown games at Iowa State.

He’ll likely be used similarly to former Penn State running back Kaytron Allen in those instances.

“He just handles his business like a professional; he leads by example,” Huggins said. “He's been way more vocal going into June up until now than he's probably ever had to be in his career. He's always in the right spots. He's very reliable. He's trustworthy.

“He's obviously carried the load for the last two-and-a-half years at Iowa State. So, he's played in a lot of big-time games, and his superpower, I would say, is, he's level-headed no matter the situation. That's very hard emotionally, and he stays the same.”

James Peoples

Penn State Nittany Lions running back James Peoples signs autographs for fans during the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Peoples likely slots in on passing downs and situations where Penn State wants to generate explosive plays. He’s 5-10, 214 pounds, and has end-to-end speed. The Ohio State transfer is also large for his size. If he has a strong training camp, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him assume more early-down snaps.

Peoples totaled just 110 carries for 541 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons at Ohio Statge. He added 11 receptions for 48 yards, taking on pass-catching duties in the 2025 season.

Head coach Matt Campbell called Peoples the “star” of Wednesday’s first full-pads practice, in which he took a reception for a touchdown. The eye-catching metric for Peoples was his 5.6 yards per carry last year at Ohio State. He was quite efficient as a backup, which Penn State hopes translates this season.

“James has grown so much since he's been here,” Huggins said. “What I mean by that, outside of being an unbelievable teammate, his work ethic and the time he's invested in his craft behind closed doors is something that I've seen him take a next step in.

“His willingness to be coached very hard and to challenge himself has allowed him to be able to play with a lot more confidence consistently, and you're starting to see him make plays and space more and do more things because now he has a holistic vantage point of the offense… They like to be around him, and he works his butt off.”

Quinton Martin Jr.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Quinton Martin Jr. (25) carries the ball during 2025 Pinstripe Bowl against the Clemson Tigers at Yankee Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin is probably the most well-rounded running back on the team. He’s strong yet explosive and can play in any down and distance.

Martin broke out during last year’s Pinstripe Bowl against Clemson, running for 101 yards on 20 carries. Before the bowl game, Martin had not carried the ball all season.

Huggins said that Martin has an “unbelievable skill set” and demonstrated an explosive-play ability during spring drills. Meanwhile, Campbell said that Martin’s key has been weight retention.

The running back is playing between 215 and 220 pounds (“We’d love him to live there,” Campbell said) after playing last year at around 200. If he maintains that size, Martin could be a good three-down back in this offense.

“For him to put that weight on and sustain it in fall camp has proven that’s real weight,” Campbell said. “And I think he’s got the ability to progress himself forward, which is a win for us.”

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