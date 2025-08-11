All Penn State

Fifteen Intriguing Numbers About the 2025 Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is a College Football Playoff contender this season. Check out some numbers that tell the Nittany Lions' story.

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with quarterback Drew Allar (15) after scoring a touchdown vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff.
Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton (10) celebrates with quarterback Drew Allar (15) after scoring a touchdown vs. SMU in the College Football Playoff. / Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
Penn State put together one of the most memorable seasons of James Franklin's coaching career in 2024, winning a school-record 13 games and reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals. The Nittany Lions return in 2025 with greater expectations and a roster capable of meeting them.

We tried to identify some of the leading indicators for Penn State football in 2025. They range from historical numbers to key stats of last year to roster snapshots. To that end, we've compiled 15 intriguing numbers about the 2025 Penn State Nittany Lions.

.744: Penn State's winning percentage since 2016

The Nittany Lions are 87-30 over the past nine seasons for a winning percentage of .744, which ranks eighth nationally in that time frame. Penn State has won 10 games in three consecutive seasons.

2: Active Big Ten coaches with 100 wins at one program

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz and Penn State's James Franklin are outliers among Big Ten coaches. They are the only two in the conference with 100 wins at one program. Franklin won his 100th game as Penn State's head coach last season. Ferentz and Franklin also are among just seven FBS coaches with at least 100 wins at one school (Clemson's Dabo Swinney, Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, Utah's Kyle Whittingham, Air Force's Troy Calhoun and Georgia's Kirby Smart).

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz shake hands before a game.
Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin (left) and Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz (right) shake hands before a game at Kinnick Stadium. / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

3: Penn State alums whose sons are on the 2025 roster

LaVar Arrington, Penn State's Hall of Fame linebacker, is a frequent practice visitor, in part to watch his son, freshman LaVar Arrington II, play linebacker. In addition, offensive lineman Nolan Rucci's father Todd played at Penn State from 1990-92, and linebacker Jackson Pryts' father Ed played for the Nittany Lions from 1978-82.

4: Playoff teams on Penn State's 2025 schedule

Four? Technically yes, as Villanova (Sept. 13 at Beaver Stadium) made the second round of the FCS playofss in 2024. Otherwise, it's three in the FBS. Oregon (Sept. 27 at Beaver Stadium) was the No. 1 overall seed of the College Football Playoff bracket before losing to eventual national champ Ohio State (Nov. 1 at Ohio Stadium). Penn State also hosts playoff participant Indiana on Nov. 8.

5: Players in their sixth season of eligiblity

Center Nick Dawkins leads a group of five Nittany Lions who have played college football since 2020. That includes projected starting defensive end Zuriah Fisher, defensive tackle Alonzo Ford Jr. and transfer receiver Trevor Pena.

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nick Dawkins against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl.
Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Nick Dawkins (53) against the Boise State Broncos during the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

6: Championship rings won by Penn State assistants

Stan Drayton, Penn State's new running backs coach, won national championships coaching at Ohio State in 2015 and Florida in 2007. Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles won a ring with the Buckeyes last season. Offensive line coach Phul Trautwein played for Florida's title teams in 2006 and 2008, and safeties coach Anthony Poindexter won a Super Bowl ring with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001.

7: Scholarahip running backs on Penn State's roster

The Nittany Lions are loaded with numbers are running back. Seven scholarship backs have a combined 10 years in the system. Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combine to return 68 percent of the team's rushing yards and 57 percent of its rushing touchdowns from last season. New position coach Stan Drayton has coached running backs for 25 of his 32 years in the game. Even with two true freshmen in the position room, it's a seasoned group.

10: Players from the 2022 recruiting class on the roster

Penn State's 2022 recruiting class ranked sixth nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, tied for the highest-ranked class of Franklin's tenure. Ten of them are on the roster, including quarterback Drew Allar, Singleton and Allen, defensive tackle Zane Durant and end Dani Dennis-Sutton. Receiver Kaden Saunders sustained an injury that could keep him out this year.

15: Additional members of Penn State's coaching staff

In addition to the 12 assistant coaches on his staff, Franklin has 15 additional coaches and graduate assistants. The group includes assistant quarterbacks coach Trace McSorley, senior defensive analyst Greg Gattuso, graduate assistant Jordan Lucas and seven analysts.

20: Players returning with starting experience

Penn State is deepest in returning starters on offense, where 10 players started games last year. That included five offensive linemen. Six defensive players with starting experience return, as do four specialists, including third-year long snapper Tyler Duzansky.

23: Touchdown receptions by Penn State's transfer receivers last season

That's 11 more than six Nittany Lions receivers caught last year combined. Devonte Ross (11 at Troy), Trebor Pena (nine at Syracuse) and Kyron Hudson (three at USC) bring a much-needed scoring boost to the receivers room.

Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross runs with the ball during the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Devonte Ross (5) runs with the ball during the Blue-White Game at Beaver Stadium. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

32: Career rushing touchdowns by Nicholas Singleton

Singleton ranks fifth on Penn State's career list for rushing touchdowns (32). The senior needs 12 rushing touchdowns to break Saquon Barkley's career record of 43. Kaytron Allen has 24 career rushing touchdowns, tied for 15th.

62.9: Drew Allar's career completion percentage

Allar enters his third season as Penn State's starter with the highest career completion rate in program history. Sean Clifford (61.4 percent) ranks second. Allar also is tied with Trace McSorley for the second-highest single-season completion rate (66.5 percent).

78: Kicker Ryan Barker's success rate from 40+ yards

After taking over as Penn State's starting kicker last season, Barker went 7-for-9 from 40+ yards. That included a season-long 49-yarder vs. Maryland. Barker tied for sixth in the Big Ten with an 83.3-percent success rate overall.

89: Percentage of Penn State's total offense returning

Allar, Singleton and Allen were Penn State's three highest producers in total yardage last season, combining for 5,836 yards. They also joined to average 364.8 of Penn State's 430.2 yards of total offense per game.

