Penn State coach Matt Campbell is under some pressure this week to extend the Nittany Lions' longest active series win streak. Penn State hosts Rutgers on Saturday at Beaver Stadium looking for its 19th consecutive victory over the Scarlet Knights.

It's also Senior Day for Penn State, which will recognize 25 players, not all of whom are out of eligibility. More on that this week, for sure. Until then, here's our first look at Penn State vs. Rutgers.

Penn State (6-4) vs. Rutgers (2-8)

When: 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Where: Beaver Stadium

TV: FS1

Series History: Penn State leads 33-2

Last Meeting: Penn State 40-36 in 2025

How to watch Penn State vs. Rutgers

The Penn State-Rutgers game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions will appear on FS1 for the third consecutive week, with the regular-season finale at Maryland scheduled for FS1 as well.

Penn State gets a new broadcast crew this week after two games with Dan Hellie and Robert Smith. The FS1 crew for Penn State-Rutgers is scheduled to be Noah Reed and Petros Papadakis. The game also will be available on FOX One, the subscription streaming service.

Steve Jones and Brian Tripp currently are scheduled to host the radio call on the Penn State Sports Network. Fans can listen to radio broadcast on Sirius XM channels 178, 231 and 955 on the XM app.

What is the Penn State vs. Rutgers betting line?

Penn State opened as a 24.5-point favorite over the Scarlet Knights, according to DraftKings. It's Penn State's biggest number as a favorite of the Big Ten season.

Penn State is a -2400 favorite on the money line, while Rutgers is a +1200 underdog. DraftKings set the over/under at 50.5 points, suggesting it expects Penn State to put up a number against the Scarlet Knights.

Penn State vs. Rutgers series history

Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Amare Campbell (24) returns a fumble for a touchdown against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penn State has not lost to Rutgers since 1988, bringing an 18-game series winning streak to Saturday's 36th meeting. The Nittany Lions are 11-0 against Rutgers in Big Ten play, with most of those games being blowouts. In eight games from 2015-23, the Scarlet Knights scored a combined total of three touchdowns.

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But then came last year, when Penn State and Rutgers played the most entertaining game in series history. The Nittany Lions rolled up a season-high 509 yards, with Kaytron Allen rushing for 226, in a 40-36 victory that still frayed the wire.

Penn State's defense allowed an unfathomable 533 yards of offense and needed Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to drop the ball in the fourth quarter, which former linebacker Amare Campbell recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Rutgers, electric receiver KJ Duff, who caught five passes for 127 yards against the Nittany Lions, is out for the season.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State is scheduled to recognize 25 players before its Senior Day game vs. Rutgers on Saturday.



Several (LB Tony Rojas, DB Zion Tracy, RB Carson Hansen, TE Andrew Rappleyea and OL Anthony Donkoh) have eligibility remaining. pic.twitter.com/5KFI3Yt7hA — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) November 16, 2026

Penn State's future begins Saturday. The program will recognize 25 players on Senior Day, not all of whom are out of eligibility yet. In fact, some key starters who could return will bring their family members flowers before the game.

Chief among them are linebacker Tony Rojas, defensive back Zion Tracy, running back Carson Hansen, tight end Andrew Rappleyea and right tackle Anthony Donkoh. All five can play another season under the NCAA's new five-for-five eligibility rule.

Because they participate in Senior Day doesn't mean that they're done at Penn State, however. Several players in the past have been introduced and returned the following season. These circumstances are unique, however, since this is the first time players who have played for four seasons can return for a fifth. That applies directly to Rojas, Tracy and Hansen, all starters.

Speaking of Hansen, the running back was injured before halftime of Penn State's 42-14 win over Minnesota and did not play in the second half. Hansen played his best game at Penn State, rushing for 126 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries in just one half.

If he can't play, expect Cam Wallace to take the lead role of the backfield. It's also unlikely that receiver Koby Howard returns after missing the last seven games. In fact, he might not play for Penn State again until the bowl game.

About the Rutgers Scarlet Knights

utgers Scarlet Knights running back Antwan Raymond (3) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines at SHI Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This has been a miserable year for head coach Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights, who have lost four straight since beating Maryland 37-30 in October. And now, Schiano doesn't know who he'll start at quarterback against Penn State. But the coach will be back for the 2027-27 season, according to Rutgers Athletic Director Keli Zinn.

In a 31-0 loss at home to Nebraska last week, Rutgers was forced to play a quarterback with three broken ribs. Schiano started third-string quarterback Sean Ashenfelder, who got hurt, forcing No. 2 quarterback AJ Surace (the emergency backup) into the game despite. Schiano said afterward that Surace played with the injury.

Maybe the Scarlet Knights will simply run 35 times with back Antwan Raymond from the Wildcat. Raymond has been a bright spot for a Rutgers offense that ranks 102nd nationally in scoring.

Raymond ranks third in the Big Ten in rushing (810 yards) and ran for 150 against Northwestern. The past two weeks have been a struggle, as Raymond went for 56 against Wisconsin and just 21 vs. Nebraska. Raymond was pretty awesome against Penn State last season, though, rushing 29 times for 189 yards and a touchdown.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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