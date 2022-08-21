Injuries Linger for Purdue Football Following Second Fall Camp Scrimmage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football met inside Ross-Ade Stadium for the second scrimmage of its 2022 fall training camp, but a handful of its projected starters were held out of practice due to lingering injuries.

"We've got to get them ready to play. They practice some but not a lot, and they've got to get more work," Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said of his team's injured players. "If they think that you're gonna be able to just show up in the game and play hard, it's not gonna happen.

"They've got to get in some good quality work. We've got to figure out the right balance to get that done, and we need all of our guys out there on the field."

Senior wide receiver Broc Thompson, who is working back from offseason surgeries on his knees, has started to get limited reps late in fall camp but was unable to participate in the team's scrimmage on Saturday.

On the defensive side of the ball, redshirt senior Cory Trice was another player recovering from an injury suffered during the 2021 season. He's also participated in the team's fall practices as of late but was held out of Saturday's activities.

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Branson Deen and senior linebacker Jalen Graham both suffered hamstring injuries during camp and are being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Neither of them suited up for Saturday's scrimmage.

The Boilermakers are less than two weeks away from their season opener on Sept. 1 against Penn State inside Ross-Ade Stadium. It's a pivotal matchup to start the 2022 season, and the team will need all hands on deck to come away with a victory against a stout Big Ten opponent.

"I thought they were on track to start a month ago," Brohm said. "We have a little bit of work to do there. Injuries happen, hamstrings happen, and those things. You can't disregard it, you've got to make sure that they're doing everything in their power to get healthy."

Loss of Garrett Miller Opens Door for Purdue TEs to Step Up: Purdue tight end Garrett Miller will miss the 2022 season due to an injury suffered during fall camp. Fifth-year senior Payne Durham will lead the position group, but others will have to step up to provide depth. CLICK HERE

Purdue tight end Garrett Miller will miss the 2022 season due to an injury suffered during fall camp. Fifth-year senior Payne Durham will lead the position group, but others will have to step up to provide depth. Finau, Fakasiieiki Named to Polynesian Player of the Year Watch List: Purdue's Sione Finau and Semisi Fakasiieiki were both named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. CLICK HERE

Purdue's Sione Finau and Semisi Fakasiieiki were both named to the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Watch List. Pieces in Place for Purdue RBs to Take Step Forward in 2022: Purdue senior King Doerue leads a backfield that is showcasing depth and versatility in fall training camp. The last time the Boilermakers averaged at least 100 yards per game on the ground was in 2018. CLICK HERE

Purdue senior King Doerue leads a backfield that is showcasing depth and versatility in fall training camp. The last time the Boilermakers averaged at least 100 yards per game on the ground was in 2018. Summer Graduation Gives Jack Sullivan More Time for Football: Redshirt senior defensive end is now a Purdue graduate with a degree in professional flight technology and aviation management. He'll work toward a second degree during his fifth season with the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE

Redshirt senior defensive end is now a Purdue graduate with a degree in professional flight technology and aviation management. He'll work toward a second degree during his fifth season with the Boilermakers. Austin Burton Continues to Push Aidan O'Connell in Fall Camp: Aidan O'Connell may be the Purdue football team's undisputed starting quarterback, but Austin Burton is continuing to push him ahead of the 2022 season. Whether it's foot races or throwing competitions, the two are looking to bring out the best in each other. CLICK HERE

Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter

Follow Boilermakers Country on Twitter

Like Boilermakers Country on Facebook