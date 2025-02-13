Five Penn State Players Invited to 2025 NFL Scouting Combine
Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren lead a contingent of five former Penn State football players invited to the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. The week-long NFL job fair will take place Feb. 24-March 3 at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium. Four of Penn State's five invitees played defense for a group that ranked seventh nationally, according to ESPN's College Football Power Index.
Joining Carter and Warren at the combine are safeties Jaylen Reed and KJ Winston and linebacker Kobe King. Winston declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after playing in just two games for the Nittany Lions last season. Winston's agent told ESPN's Adam Schefter after the season that the safety sustained a partially torn ACL that required surgery. The agent also said that Winston "is on pace to be cleared for on-field drills by March 1," suggesting that he's unlikely to participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine.
Carter, who played linebacker and defensive end at Penn State, heads to the combine as potentially the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Carter, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, seeks to become Penn State's first No. 1 overall pick since fellow defensive end Courtney Brown in 2000. It will be interesting to see which on-field Carter performs at the combine.
Warren, the Mackey Award-winner as the nation's top tight end, placed seventh in the Heisman Trophy balloting and is expected to be the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is getting upper first-round grades and is ESPN's fifth-ranked player overall in the draft. Warren set multiple Penn State receiving records last season, including single-season catches (104). He also set Penn State's career record for touchdown receptions among tight ends.
King, who started 26 games over two seasons with Penn State, proved himself to be a standout middle linebacker and a leader of the Nittany Lions' defense. King finished second on the team in tackles (97), made 8.5 tackles for loss and had three sacks. He also forced a fumble in Penn State's College Football Playoff win over Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl. Kobe earned second-team all-Big Ten honors.
Reed led the Nittany Lions in tackles (98) after adjusting his role on defense following Winston's injury. Reed began the season playing Penn State's "Lion" position, a hybrid linebacker/safety role that gave him opportunities to play closer to the line of scrimmage. Reed took advantage of the position in the sesaon-opener at West Virginia, making nine tackles, breaking up two passes and recovering a fumble. He also tied for the team lead with three interceptions, including one to force overtime in the Nittany Lions' win at USC. Reed started 28 games the past two seasons and was named second-team all-Big Ten
Among Penn State's draft-eligible players not invited to the combine were three-year starting guard Sal Wormley, starting cornerback Jalen Kimber, starting defensive tackle Dvon J-Thomas, defensive tackle Coziah Izzard and receiver Julian Fleming. They likely will participate in Penn State's Pro Day this spring.
Here's the full list of the combine's 329 invitees.
