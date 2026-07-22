Former Penn State Football Player Julian Fleming Starts Jail Sentence

Former Penn State football player Julian Crushshon-Fleming will serve nine to 23 months in prison after being convicted of multiple offenses, including involuntary manslaughter and DUI, following a 2025 ATV crash that killed his girlfriend.

Fleming, 25, was taken into custody July 20 to begin serviing his sentence at the Bradford County Correctional Facility. He will serve 9-23 months followed by 36 months of probation, according to Bradford County District Attorney Richard Wilson. Fleming will be eligible for work release.

Fleming was driving an ATV in May 2025 when the vehicle hit a deer that jumped into the road, Pennsylvania State Police said at the time. Fleming and Alyssa D. Boyd, 23, were thrown from the ATV. Boyd was pronounced dead at the scene, and Fleming sustained serious injuries, police said.

Fleming was charged with multiple counts, including four felonies, after the incident. He pleaded guilty in April to involuntary manslaughter and DUI, both misdemeanors, in exchange for the dismissal of more serious charges.

In a statement, Bradford County District Attorney Richard Wilson called the case "extremey unfortunate."

"While we were confident that we could prove Crushshon-Fleming committed a DUI offense, proving the connection between that and the death of the victim would be difficult,” Wilson said in the statement. "Crushshon-Fleming was originally charged with more serious felonies. However, there was no guarantee that a jury would unanimously agree that he was guilty of those after a

trial.

“While Crushshon-Fleming’s intoxication did not help matters, a jury would likely conclude that the collision with the deer caused the riders to crash, and therefore the victim’s death, not the alcohol

intoxication. Manslaughter is therefore an appropriate resolution."

David S. Bahuriak Jr., Fleming's attorney, told the Centre Daily Times that Fleming took accountability for the incident and apologized during the sentencing hearing.

“That says a lot about his character,” Bahuriak told the Centre Daily Times. “... Nobody comes out of a mess like this happy.”

Boyd, a 2020 Central Columbia High graduate, was working toward a degree in psychology at the University of Alabama, according to a GoFundMe organized in her honor. The GoFundMe has raised nearly $86,000, proceeds of which will be used for a scholarship in Boyd's name, the page says.

Former Penn State Nittany Lions football player Julian Fleming talks to the media during Penn State's 2025 Pro Day in Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fleming, a former 5-star recruit from Southern Columbia High, played the 2024 season at Penn State after spending four years with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He caught 14 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Nittany Lions.

Just a few weeks before the crash, Fleming competed at Penn State's 2025 Pro Day in State College. Following the NFL Draft, Fleming signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers but failed the team physical, according to the News-Item.

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