The Question Every Penn State Offensive Starter Has to Answer This Season

For all the new faces and changes to its roster, Penn State appears to have solidified its offensive lineup for the 2026 season. Training camp will decide several roles, notably at the skill positions, but we have a pretty firm grasp of the offense the Nittany Lions will start Sept. 5 against Marshall.

Still, each position has question marks, some more than others. Here's our look at Matt Campbell's projected starting 11, based on this depth chart, and one question for each spot.

Quarterback Rocco Becht

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht tosses a medicine ball during a relay race at the 23rd annual Lift for Life at Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he stay healthy?

Becht played through injuries last season at Iowa State, where he didn't miss a start but also didn't play healthy for the season's final month. Strength coach Reid Kagy said in July that Becht has successfully continued his return from offseason shoulder surgery with a focus on 2026 resiliency.

Penn State needs that, since the QB2 situation behind him is tenuous. The Nittany Lions are getting playoff attention for two reasons: their schedule and Becht. His health will decide the season.

Running back Carson Hansen

Penn State Nittany Lions running back Carson Hansen (21) runs with the ball during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: How long will he be the starter?

Hansen, who rushed for 950 yards at Iowa State last season, should get the first carry vs. Marshall. However, he'll have to work to hold onto the starting job.

Penn State won't be a one-back offense, especially since Campbell said he likes the potential combo of Hansen and James Peoples. But Quinton Martin Jr. is the runner to watch, and our prediction is that, by midseason, he's the lead back.

Wide receiver Chase Sowell

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Chase Sowell runs a route during practice at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Will this be his breakout season?

Along with Becht, Sowell is the player Penn State most needs to have a career year, especially at a position that still makes fans nervous. A fifth-year senior playing for his fourth school, Sowell has overcome injuries and being cut by Deion Sanders at Colorado to get to this point.

At his best, Sowell is a downfield threat who gets open. He also has labored to be a consistent pass-catche. A great Sowell opens so many doors for Penn State's offense.

Wide receiver Brett Eskildsen

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Brett Eskildsen (9) runs during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Boone Pickens Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he translate his speed into big plays?

Eskildsen is one of the fastest players on Penn State's roster, having clocked 22 mph in practice. He believes he would run a 4.3 40-yard dash and calls himself "fast, fast."

Eskildsen averaged 17.5 yards per catch for last season at Iowa State, which he led in receiving yards. He's an underrated member of the transfer class and could be very productive as a companion to Sowell.

Wide receiver Koby Howard

Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Koby Howard gains yards after catch against the Clemson Tigers in the 2025 Pinstripe Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Will he get more targets in Penn State's new offense?

As interim coach, Terry Smith wanted Howard to get more looks late in the season. Campbell likes Howard's potential, as does offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser.

Howard averaged 19 yards per his seven catches last year and believes he's an untapped explosive-play receiver. However, he still has some rawness to his game and will be competing for snaps with Penn State's second tight end.

Tight end Ben Brahmer

Penn State Nittany Lions tight ends Ben Brahmer (left) and Andrew Rappleyea pose for photos during an autograph signing at Beaver Stadium. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State On SI

The question: Will he bloom into a Mackey Award candidate?

Brahmer would be Penn State's best bet at having an offensive All-American if the position room weren't so loaded. Mouser loves 12 personnel and will use it a lot with Brahmer, Andrew Rappleyea and Gabe Burkle.

But Brahmer is Penn State's next great tight end. He's quick, physical and rounded. He'll block up a hole for Hansen on first down and convert a grimy route on third down. Becht needs Brahmer to be a 50-catch alpha for him this season.

Left tackle Malachi Goodman

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Malachi Goodman (78) warms up prior to the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The question: Will Goodman be ready for the spotlight?

Penn State's last two left tackles, Olu Fashanu and Drew Shelton, were drafted, and Goodman certainly could follow them in a few years. He was the only 5-star recruit of the 2025 class but didn't get onto the field last season. His first snap at left tackle will be protecting Becht's blind side Sept. 5.

Since a healthy Becht is critical, Goodman needs to be ready from the jump. Offensive line coach Ryan Clanton raved about Goodman's skills and nastiness, but that needs to translate onto the field.

Left guard Trevor Buhr

The question: How well does Buhr translate to the Big Ten?

The lone Iowa State starter on Penn State's line, Buhr was honorable mention all-Big 12 last season despite starting just six games. He's a veteran, having earned the starting spot at left guard in 2024, and knows how to block for this offense.

Buhr has Big Ten size (6-4, 318) and works his leverage well. His workload will increase this season, though, and against quicker linemen. He also has to help nurture Goodman along, so there's a lot on Buhr's plate.

Center Brock Riker

Jeremiah 29:11 “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”



Excited to announce I’m committed to @PennStateFball! Ready to grind and make an impact. #WeAre #DOGS @CoachMC_PSU… pic.twitter.com/xmF4ua9uhH — Brock Riker (@BrockfromBrock) January 10, 2026

The question: Can Riker hold onto the starting job?

Riker is the most intriguing newcomer on Penn State's line. He was a freshman All-American at Texas State last season and meshed immediately with Clanton, who aggressively pursued him in the portal.

With returning center Dom Rulli out for spring drills, Riker essentially had the position to himself. Though Rulli played well in the Pinstripe Bowl, Riker enters camp with a huge advantage on the depth chart. Rulli intends to make it a competition, making center a camp position to watch.

Right guard Cooper Cousins

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Cooper Cousins greets fans outside Beaver Stadium before the 2025 Blue-White game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can Cousins' play match his leadership?

Cousins was among Penn State's biggest offseason advocates for returning and has been one of Campbell's top cheerleaders. He says the Nittany Lions quickly built an offensive identity around being nasty and accountable.

Now, Cousins has to flip the switch on the field. He was a freshman standout, earning special-teams time and spot play at guard, but couldn't translate that to more snaps as a sophomore, when injuries were a factor. He'll be a hinge point on the line, particularly playing next to a new center.

Right tackle Anthony Donkoh

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Anthony Donkoh carries the Land Grant Trophy after the game vs. Michigan State. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The question: Can he be Penn State's next great lineman?

There are enormous expectations for Donkoh, a two-year starter at tackle and guard who returns to his most natural position. He's the best lineman on the team and probably one of the best football players on the team. Donkoh's return was an underrated offseason decision.

With Fashanu and Vega Ioane, Penn State had offensive linemen selected in the first round in consecutive NFL Drafts. Donkoh aims to make that three.

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